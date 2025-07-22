Dreamland Limited Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dreamland Limited (the“Company” or“Dreamland”), a Hong Kong-based event management service provider, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the“Offering”) of 2,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, 1,340,000 of which are being offered by the Company and 660,000 by an existing shareholder (the“Selling Shareholder”), at a public offering price of US$4.00 per Class A ordinary share. The Company is also filing a resale prospectus concurrent with the Offering for the resale of 5,416,740 Class A ordinary shares held by Prime Crest Holdings Limited, Fuji Holdings Limited, Yield Rights Group Limited and Allied Target Limited (the“Resale Shareholders”). The Class A ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 23, 2025 under the ticker symbol“TDIC.”

The Company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of US$8,000,000 from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of Class A ordinary shares offered by the Selling Shareholder or Resale Shareholders in the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on or about July 24, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Net proceeds from the Offering due to the Company will be used for: (i) acquiring multi-territorial IP licenses; (ii) setting up the Company's own ticketing platform; (iii) possible strategic acquisitions; (iv) expanding the Company's marketing department and financing and administration department; (v) upgrading the Company's enterprise resource planning system; (vi) repaying loans made by a director in connection with the payment of costs and expenses in connection with the Offering and obtaining a listing of the Company's Class A ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market; and (vii) working capital and other corporate purposes.

The Offering is being conducted on a firm commitment basis. Bancroft Capital, LLC is acting as the lead managing underwriter for the Offering (the“Underwriters”). Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP is acting as U.S. counsel to the Underwriters, led by W. David Mannheim, Kathryn Simons and Ashley Wu, in connection with the Offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the Offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) (File No.: 333-286471), as amended, and was declared effective by the SEC on June 30, 2025. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering, when available, may be obtained from Bancroft Capital, LLC by email at ... , by standard mail to 501 Office Center Drive, Suite 130, Fort Washington, PA 19034, or by telephone at +1 (484) 546-8000. In addition, copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering, when available, may be obtained via the SEC's website at .

Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more information about the Company and the Offering. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Dreamland Limited

Dreamland Limited is a Hong Kong-based event management service provider. The Company specializes in organizing, planning, promoting and managing themed touring walk-through experience events for intellectual property owners of characters in well-publicized animated cartoons and/or live action theatrical motion pictures. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the proposed Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as“believe”,“plan”,“expect”,“intend”,“should”,“seek”,“estimate”,“will”,“aim” and“anticipate” or other similar expressions in the prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Dreamland Limited

Ms. Seto Wai Yue

Email: ...