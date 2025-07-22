Dubai: 300 Labourers Get Free Umbrellas, Tips On Preventing Sunstroke
Dubai authorities provided umbrellas to 300 labourers to help prevent heat stress, and raise awareness about the dangers of high temperatures.
Called the 'shade and reward' initiative, it was held at Al Eyas Police Point, by the Dubai Police Positive Spirit Council. Workers received tips on preventing sunstroke, the importance of staying hydrated and following essential safety guidelines.Recommended For You
Authorities also briefed labourers about their legal rights and the services available through Dubai Police.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
As temperatures continue to soar, the public in UAE can also volunteer to hand out free ice creams and juices to workers, through the Al Freej Fridge initiative.
The country also implemented a midday ban in effect from June 15 to September 15, which prohibits outdoor work under direct sunlight from 12.30pm to 3pm daily.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment