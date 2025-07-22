Dubai: 300 Labourers Get Free Umbrellas, Tips On Preventing Sunstroke

Dubai authorities provided umbrellas to 300 labourers to help prevent heat stress, and raise awareness about the dangers of high temperatures.

Called the 'shade and reward' initiative, it was held at Al Eyas Police Point, by the Dubai Police Positive Spirit Council. Workers received tips on preventing sunstroke, the importance of staying hydrated and following essential safety guidelines.

Authorities also briefed labourers about their legal rights and the services available through Dubai Police.

As temperatures continue to soar, the public in UAE can also volunteer to hand out free ice creams and juices to workers, through the Al Freej Fridge initiative.

The country also implemented a midday ban in effect from June 15 to September 15, which prohibits outdoor work under direct sunlight from 12.30pm to 3pm daily.