Dubai Racing Club And France Galop Announce Strategic Partnership

Dubai Racing Club announced a strategic partnership with France Galop, the governing body responsible for all Thoroughbred and flat horseracing in France. This collaboration marks a significant step in fostering international cooperation and promoting excellence within the global racing community.

As part of the agreement, Dubai Racing Club will travel to Deauville on August 9 to lend its name to the Group 3 Prix de Reux – a prestigious staying contest run over 2,500 metres.

In return, France Galop representatives will visit Meydan Racecourse for the running of the Group 3 Dubawi Stakes on January 2, 2026.

The Dubawi Stakes serves as a key prep race for the Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen, one of the highlights of the Dubai World Cup card.

“We are honoured to partner with France Galop in this exciting new venture. Our upcoming visit to Deauville and their presence at Meydan during the Dubai Racing Carnival reflect our mutual commitment to the advancement of international racing. Our leadership encourages us to look ahead and engage globally, and this partnership is a proud reflection of that vision,” said Ali Al Ali, CEO & Board Member of Dubai Racing Club.

Erwan Charpy, Head of Racing Operations & International Relations at Dubai Racing Club, added:“Thoroughbred racing is inherently international, and this partnership with France Galop strengthens the ties between the UAE and France. We share common values centred on horse welfare, sporting integrity, and world-class entertainment. We've witnessed many French successes in Dubai in recent years and equally enjoy watching our runners compete on French soil during the summer.”

Meanwhile, Henri Pouret, Deputy CEO of France Galop, said:“This partnership between France Galop and the Dubai Racing Club reflects our mutual commitment to strengthening ties with major international racing institutions.

“By combining our expertise through two high-level events, in Deauville and Meydan, we jointly reaffirm our commitment to promoting the international influence of Thoroughbred racing. This collaboration allows us to share our values and helps showcase the French racing industry, renowned for its excellence on the global stage.”

France Galop oversees a vibrant calendar of more than 6,800 races across 132 racecourses throughout France, underscoring the country's deep-rooted equestrian tradition.