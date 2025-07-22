Be Among The First To Experience The HONOR Magic V5 & Join The V5 First Pioneers Program

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Discover the Exclusive Program to Experience the Smarter, Slimmer, and Stronger Foldable Before Its Regional Launch.







Following the remarkable success of the V Future Pioneers beta program for HONOR Magic V2 and V3, HONOR, a global leading AI device ecosystem company is pleased to announce the V5 First Pioneers program, the exclusive opportunity for early adopters, tech enthusiasts, and HONOR fans to experience the world's thinnest and lightest inward-folding smartphone, HONOR Magic V5 ahead of its regional launch. And for those who missed the previous beta programs, the V5 First Pioneers initiative offers a renewed opportunity to experience the next evolution in foldable technology. Representing a major milestone in HONOR's innovation journey, HONOR Magic V5 delivers a foldable experience that is smarter, slimmer, and stronger than ever before.

What is the V5 First Pioneers Program?

The V5 First Pioneers is an exclusive program that gives selected users early access to the world's thinnest and lightest inward-folding smartphone, the HONOR Magic V5. Selected participants will receive the device with a guide to explore its advanced AI features and powerful capabilities.

By gaining early access, participants will also play a key role by sharing real feedback, supporting HONOR's mission to create human-centric technology that truly meets users' needs.

Why Join the Program & Experience HONOR Magic V5?

Experience the World's Thinnest and Lightest Inward-Folding Smartphone

HONOR has broken records to create HONOR Magic V5, the world's thinnest and lightest inward-folding smartphone. It combines ultra-slim elegance with exceptional durability, making it feel incredibly light and sleek in your hand, yet tough enough to handle everyday life. It's a perfect blend of form and strength, designed for everyday use.

Live Smartly with Extraordinary AI-Powered Features:

Powered by HONOR's most advanced AI technology, the HONOR Magic V5 is more than just a smart device, it's a truly smart assistant that goes beyond typical AI capabilities. Unlike standard AI features, it intuitively adapts to your daily routines in real-time. Whether managing work tasks, enjoying entertainment, or staying connected, its intelligent functions automatically adjust to your needs, delivering a seamless, deeply personalized experience.

One Device to Replace Them All:

The HONOR Magic V5 brings together the capabilities of a smartphone, tablet, and laptop in one sleek foldable device. With its thinnest and lightest inward-folding smartphone design, powerful hardware, and next-generation AI features, it seamlessly adapts to the dynamic lifestyles of today's on-the-go users.

How to Participate:

Users interested in joining the V5 First Pioneers program are invited to register through the official signup portal through the link.

Submissions will be accepted from 2July, 2025 to 9July, 2025. After the registration period closes, HONOR will review applications and contact the selected participants. Those chosen will receive the HONOR Magic V5 device, along with full guidance and support throughout the testing program.

About HONOR :

HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavors to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners. With an innovative product portfolio spanning AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world.