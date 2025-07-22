SLB Awarded Carbon Storage Contract For Northern Endurance Partnership Project In UK

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Global energy technology company SLB (NYSE: SLB) has been awarded a technologies and services contract for carbon storage site development in the North Sea by the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) , an incorporated joint venture between bp, Equinor and TotalEnergies.

NEP is developing onshore and offshore infrastructure needed to transport CO2 from carbon capture projects across Teesside and the Humber - collectively known as the East Coast Cluster - to secure storage under the North Sea.

SLB will deploy its SequestriTM carbon storage solutions portfolio - which includes technologies specifically engineered and qualified for the development of carbon storage sites - to construct six carbon storage wells. The project scope includes drilling, measurement, cementing, fluids, completions, wireline and pumping services.

“Technologies and services tailored for carbon storage will play a critical role in shifting the economics and safeguarding the integrity of carbon storage projects before and after the FID,” said Katherine Rojas, senior vice president of Industrial Decarbonization, SLB.“We are excited to be a part of this groundbreaking CCS project in the UK, leveraging the proven carbon storage technologies in our Sequestri portfolio and our extensive expertise delivering complex CCS projects around the world.”

The NEP infrastructure is crucial to achieving net zero in the UK's most carbon intensive industrial regions. NEP, via the Endurance saline aquifer and adjacent stores, has access to up to 1 billion metric tons of CO2 storage capacity. The infrastructure will transport and permanently store up to an initial 4 million metric tons of CO2 per year with start-up expected in 2028.

