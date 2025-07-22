Investornewsbreaks Blusky AI Inc. (OTC: BSAI) Appoints Andrea Huels As Chief AI And Growth Officer To Lead Modular Infrastructure Expansion

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) BluSky AI (OTC: BSAI) , a leader in modular AI infrastructure, has named Andrea Huels as its new Chief AI and Growth Officer. Huels, a recognized authority in applied AI and edge computing, brings over 20 years of leadership across Fortune 500 companies and startups, including Lenovo, GE, and RadiusAI. She will drive BluSky's AI strategy, ecosystem growth, and the expansion of its SkyMod modular data center platform. CEO Trent D'Ambrosio said Huels' arrival“marks a defining moment” for the company's next phase of growth.

About BluSky AI Inc.

BluSky AI, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a modular data center company dedicated to providing innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions that power the AI revolution. BluSky AI plans to revolutionize the AI compute landscape by addressing the immediate global AI supply shortage with cutting-edge, turnkey modular solutions across multiple locations. BluSky plans to transform the way AI companies access the compute power needed to drive innovation and growth.

