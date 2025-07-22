Global Inclusive Growth Summit: Europe's Global Growth Strategy

MENAFN - 3BL) Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

Through its Global Gateway initiative and expanding network of partnerships, Europe is making a strategic bet on inclusive, sustainable development worldwide. This conversation will explore how institutions and industry can work together to build lasting infrastructure, shape the digital future, and unlock opportunity across continents - all while navigating the real-world dynamics of collaboration, investment, and impact.

Commissioner Jozef Síkela, International Partnerships, European Commission Tim Murphy, Chief administrative officer, Mastercard

About the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth advances equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world. The Center leverages Mastercard's core assets and competencies, including data insights, expertise, and technology, while administering the philanthropic Mastercard Impact Fund, to produce independent research, scale global programs and empower a community of thinkers, leaders and doers on the front lines of inclusive growth. For more information and to receive its latest insights, follow the Center on LinkedIn and subscribe to its newsletter .

