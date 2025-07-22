Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
The Evolving Role Of AI And Cybersecurity In Board Composition

The Evolving Role Of AI And Cybersecurity In Board Composition


2025-07-22 02:01:15
(MENAFN- 3BL) Nasdaq

AI and other innovations have amplified the complexity of cyber threats, making the addition of technological expertise in the boardroom paramount, according to Nasdaq Head of Board Advisory in the Americas & APAC Kaley Karaffa and Firstboard Founder & CEO Rita Scroggin. Seeking board members who have an appreciation for learning will be important to succeeding in this period of innovation.

Nasdaq's 2024 Global Governance Pulse survey revealed that AI and cybersecurity skills are top areas for boards seeking to diversify and enhance their composition and align strategically with the adoption of AI and other technologies.

Read the blog to discover expert tips to help bridge technology skills gaps on boards.

MENAFN22072025007202015466ID1109833091

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search