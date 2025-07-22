The Evolving Role Of AI And Cybersecurity In Board Composition
AI and other innovations have amplified the complexity of cyber threats, making the addition of technological expertise in the boardroom paramount, according to Nasdaq Head of Board Advisory in the Americas & APAC Kaley Karaffa and Firstboard Founder & CEO Rita Scroggin. Seeking board members who have an appreciation for learning will be important to succeeding in this period of innovation.
Nasdaq's 2024 Global Governance Pulse survey revealed that AI and cybersecurity skills are top areas for boards seeking to diversify and enhance their composition and align strategically with the adoption of AI and other technologies.
Read the blog to discover expert tips to help bridge technology skills gaps on boards.
