Crumbl Dirty Sodas Launch Only In Canada

Crumbl

Crumbl

Crumbl

A brand new line of drinks for fans

- Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Co-founderTORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Something refreshing is bubbling up at Crumbl stores across Canada. Say hello to Crumbl Dirty Sodas! A brand-new lineup of 40+ handcrafted drinks, packed with personality and made to pair perfectly with your favourite dessert.Whether you're team cola, team citrus, or team“surprise me,” there's something for everyone in this new drink line. Customers also have the option to create their own flavour concoction, just the way they like it. All drinks are served in Crumbl's iconic pink cup that you'll want a close-up of for social media.“Crumbl has always been about creating experiences people love, and drinks felt like the perfect next chapter,” says Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl's Chief Brand Officer and Co-Founder.“Dirty Sodas give our fans more ways to mix, match, and make every visit their own.”To celebrate this fizzy new frontier, Crumbl is kicking things off with free in-store merch on Friday, July 25th. The first 100 people at any Crumbl Canada location on Friday morning will get a free Crumbl merch bundle. Crumbl is also running a Double Crumbs promotion where customers can earn double the crumbs on Dirty Sodas from July 28-August 8.Life's too short for boring drinks, so try a Dirty Soda – only at Crumbl Canada locations.About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,100 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavours every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favourites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl's iconic Pink Box. Don't miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl's social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies, on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.

Crumbl

Crumbl HQ

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.