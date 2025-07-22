Alterra IOS Acquires 12-Property, 43-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Portfolio

Acquisition further strengthens firm's position among the largest national owners of IOS

Expands portfolio in growing transportation hubs across key logistics centers in the South, Southwest, and West Coast

PHILADELPHIA, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alterra IOS , a prominent player in the industrial outdoor storage (IOS) sector that has acquired over 350 properties nationwide, today announced the acquisition of 12 Class A IOS properties, totaling 43.3 usable acres with over 165,000 square feet of accompanying warehouse space.

The properties are situated in key metropolitan areas across the country, including Austin, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, Sacramento and Tampa.

“Acquiring this portfolio meaningfully expands our national footprint and reinforces our stature as a leader and trusted partner in the industrial outdoor storage sector,” said Mark Gannon, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions at Alterra IOS .“The properties, fully leased to a publicly traded, national leader in equipment rental services, feature newer construction and highly functional property layouts. As the equipment rental sector continues to consolidate, we're seeing rising demand for well-located, high-quality IOS properties that enable these companies to best serve their customers. This acquisition highlights Alterra's commitment to fostering strong tenant partnerships and a well-connected national platform.”

All of the properties in the portfolio are fully leased, featuring newly constructed locations built-to-suit for the tenant. The locations included in this transaction are as follows, listed in descending order by usable acres:



Kings Mountain, N.C. (Charlotte MSA): 7.0 usable acres with 20,950 square feet of warehouse space

Port Allen, La. (Baton Rouge MSA): 5.8 usable acres with 23,060 square feet of warehouse space

Malabar, Fla. (Palm Bay MSA): 4.9 usable acres with 19,700 square feet of warehouse space

Apache Junction, Ariz. (Phoenix MSA): 4.2 usable acres with 10,850 square feet of warehouse space

Conway, S.C. (Myrtle Beach MSA): 3.6 usable acres with 10,850 square feet of warehouse space

Wilmington, N.C. (Wilmington MSA): 3.0 usable acres with 14,400 square feet of warehouse space

Sacramento, Calif. (Sacramento MSA): 3.0 usable acres with 9,440 square feet of warehouse space

Monroe, La. (Monroe MSA): 2.7 usable acres with 15,250 square feet of warehouse space

Austin, Texas (Austin MSA): 2.5 usable acres with 9,600 square feet of warehouse space

Ocala, Fla. (Ocala MSA): 2.4 usable acres with 15,110 square feet of warehouse space

Tampa, Fla. (Tampa MSA): 2.4 usable acres with 9,440 square feet of warehouse space Wake Forest, N.C. (Raleigh-Durham MSA): 1.6 usable acres with 10,800 square feet of warehouse space

This acquisition was brought to Alterra IOS by Rory Shelby and Scott Gould of Marcus & Millichap.

“The sale of this multi-state portfolio highlights the significant demand we're seeing for blue-chip, institutional-quality equipment rental assets in top markets, where supply is extremely limited,” said Rory Shelby, Senior Director of Investments at Marcus and Millichap .“A transaction of this magnitude demanded a buyer with both the technical wherewithal and the capacity for seamless execution. It took a grand effort from all sides. Always a pleasure working with the team of professionals at Alterra on another great buy.”

Alterra is the nation's largest owner of industrial outdoor storage space, having acquired more than 350 properties in 37 states across the U.S. as of Q2 2025. As a vertically integrated investor, developer and operator of IOS, Alterra is uniquely positioned to serve companies in search of national connectivity to store equipment, machinery, vehicle fleets, shipping containers, building materials, retail inventory and more. Alterra's investment strategy focuses on acquiring prime IOS locations within dense, infill logistics and transportation gateways, ensuring proximity to critical infrastructure and end-users.

About Alterra IOS

Alterra's industrial real estate platform, Alterra IOS, is dedicated to providing real estate solutions through property acquisition, development, management & leasing for tenants in the heavy industrial & outdoor storage space. Focused on low-building coverage properties with large, stabilized yard space to accommodate an array of uses such as vehicle, material, and equipment storage, Alterra brings an institutional comprehension of the municipal & logistical complexities in securing mission-critical real estate for the often-overlooked sectors of the U.S. industrial landscape. Over the past six years, Alterra IOS has created tenant relationships in the transportation & logistics, vehicle storage, equipment rental, and building materials industries through the acquisition or development of over 350 properties across 37 states as of Q2 2025. The dedicated team of investment, development, construction, and asset management professionals provide tenants the resources to grow and improve their businesses through property selection, development, and/or sale-leaseback transactions.

Media Contact:

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at