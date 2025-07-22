Titan.Ium Platform Launches Cloud Native Number Portability Software To Help Telecoms Advance Operational Agility And Network Readiness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Improves speed, scalability, and efficiency for evolving network demands

LOWELL, Mass., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan.ium Platform today announced its cloud native Number Portability (NP) product for telecom operators and system integrators that helps modernize existing infrastructure and aligns with next-generation technologies like 5G, edge computing, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Built cloud native and not a repackaging of legacy code, NP is microservices-based and orchestrated with Kubernetes to provide rapid deployment, elastic scalability, and automation that supports multi-generation networks – from 2G to 5G, as well as fixed-line and IP-based services. The NP software serves as a central gateway providing portability data from a local data source or from an external data source. Access to the portability data is provided over multiple signaling protocols.

According to the Deloitte 2025 Telecommunications Industry Outlook , telecom providers are working to update essential systems to better support customer needs and expand their digital capabilities.

“Number Portability is not a new problem to solve and so, finding a solution must be part of greater vision,” said Mahesh Seshan, senior director of engineering, Platform.“This greater vision can be made possible with the cloud native NP product. It combines the power of a cloud native platform and a micro-services based application enabling a modern, multi-generational approach.”

The new NP software supports broader efforts to streamline telecom infrastructure using flexible, software-based systems and provides a smooth evolution for the transition from virtualized to cloud native technologies. It serves as a modern alternative to traditional portability databases and routing systems.

Key benefits include:



Faster time to market through integrated microservices and orchestration with Kubernetes;



High availability and real-time performance to handle rising porting volumes and signaling traffic demands;



Reduced operating expenses (OPEX) with lifecycle automation and simplified infrastructure;



ENUM interface and local data source integration for compatibility with evolving network functions;

Smooth migration path from existing Virtual Network Function (VNF)-based NP solutions.



The cloud native NP software complements existing VNF-based NP solution and supports a wide range of deployment models to fit the modernization roadmaps of Tier 1 and Tier 2 operators.

As operators continue to navigate the complexity of hybrid and next-generation networks, the ability to streamline porting operations without compromising service delivery is critical. cloud native NP platform is engineered to support this shift, offering a flexible, future-ready approach to one of telecom's most essential functions.

About Platform Platform is a leader in signaling, routing, subscriber data management, and security software and services. Our solutions, which are deployed in more than 80 countries by over 180 companies, including eight of the world's top 10 communications service providers, and all of the top five, are a testament to our industry leadership. supports any network, domain, signaling protocol, and infrastructure with advanced routing capabilities and a unified end-user experience. For more information, please visit .

