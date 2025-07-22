Techmer PM Names Craig Nikrant As CEO

CLINTON, Tenn., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Techmer PM, a global leader in color masterbatch and polymer materials solutions, announced today that it has named Craig Nikrant, Executive Chair of the Techmer PM Board, as CEO. Mr. Nikrant will assume the role previously held by Michael A. McHenry, who is leaving the company. Techmer PM is backed by Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), a leading middle-market private investment firm.

Mr. Nikrant has 40 years of experience leading high-performance teams at global specialty materials companies, driving growth and organizational effectiveness across commercial, technology and manufacturing functions. He joined Gryphon in 2018 as CEO of Washing Systems and is now a full-time Operating Partner at the firm.

Mr. Nikrant spent 18 years at GE Plastics before joining PolyOne (Avient) as Senior Vice President, Executive Officer, and President of the Global Specialty Engineered Materials Division, where he helped double the size of the business and transform it into a high-margin specialty formulator of advanced materials. He has been Executive Chair of the Techmer PM board for nearly three years, has completed more than five investments and also serves on the boards of several additional Gryphon portfolio companies.

Leigh Abramson, Gryphon's Co-CIO and Co-Head of the Industrial Growth Group, said, "We are fortunate to have Craig step into this role and wish Mike well in his future endeavors. Craig is deeply familiar with advanced materials and specialty chemicals as well as the specific dynamics of Techmer PM's business. His record of managing strategic expansion at industrial companies makes Craig an ideal choice to steer the Company as it pursues its mission of driving innovation and growing its markets in attractive technology-oriented industries."

About Techmer PM

Techmer PM is a leading designer and producer of engineered materials and polymer solutions such as concentrated color or additive masterbatches that provide specific performance and/or functional requirements. The company collaborates with plastics processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners to enhance product function and appearance in numerous end-use markets. Founded in 1981, the company operates plants across North America and has extensive expertise across resin technologies and with virtually every plastic- and fiber-related process, including additive manufacturing, blown film, nonwovens, and injection molding.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors is a leading middle-market private investment firm focused on profitably growing and competitively advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Software, and Technology Solutions & Services sectors. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage, and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital.

Contact

Jill Warren, Marketing Communications Manager, 865-210-4078

Media Contacts:

Caroline Luz

[email protected]

203.570.6462

or

Jennifer Hurson

[email protected]

845.507.0571

SOURCE Techmer PM

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED