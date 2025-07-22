Heffernan Insurance Brokers Acquires Pac Global Insurance Brokerage, Inc.
WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, has acquired PAC Global Insurance Brokerage, formally adding Marine Cargo expertise to its suite of services. Located in El Segundo, California, Pac Global joined as Heffernan's Marine Cargo specialty practice effective April 1, 2025.
Marine Cargo is designed to support freight forwarders, customs brokers, and import/export operations worldwide. These programs offer tailored coverage solutions to address the unique risks associated with moving goods across borders, oceans, and towns. Focusing on reducing exposure and enhancing client service, these programs provide full-service support from policy design to claims management.
"The combination of our specialized marine cargo expertise with Heffernan's robust infrastructure is clear, and our clients are already experiencing the advantages," said Marc Wille, now Senior Vice President at Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "What truly stands out is the collaborative spirit and dedication of the Heffernan team."
"As our clients and their needs continue to grow, we remain focused on delivering competitive service," said Marlena Wille, Vice President at Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "Partnering with Heffernan has expanded our market access and strengthened our ability to provide comprehensive coverage. Today, we're more equipped than ever to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving marine cargo industry."
"The Pac Global team's deep expertise and innovative approach to logistics insurance perfectly align with our commitment to providing unparalleled service and solutions," said Justin Williams, Managing Senior Vice President at Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "Together, we're ready to raise the bar in the industry."
As part of the next phase of Heffernan's growth strategy, we are interested in collaborating with privately held independent brokers across the United States. If you are interested in learning more, please contact Matt McKenna, Director of Corporate Development, at 925-746-7962 or [email protected] .
About Heffernan Insurance Brokers
Heffernan Insurance Brokers, founded in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, providing comprehensive business insurance, personal insurance, employee benefits, and financial services solutions to a wide range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has a nationwide presence specializing in customized solutions to serve clients' different needs in virtually every industry. Heffernan has been named on the insurance industry's 'Best Agency to Work For' list and consistently named a 'Top Corporate Philanthropist'.
For more information, visit . License #0564249
