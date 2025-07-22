Hahn Launches A Suite Of Solutions To Turn Marketing Spend Into Measurable Growth

Hahn launches three high-impact marketing solutions that all effectively integrate different forms of AI automation.

"This isn't just an expansion. It's a transformation," said CEO and Principal Jeff Hahn. "We've engineered these services to meet the moment by injecting AI into our business for producing even better work products for our clients without losing our clients' and their customers' trust."

Data Services : Know How the Public Truly Responded to Campaigns

Under Hahn Labs, Hahn's predictive analytics division, brands now have access to advanced behavioral modeling, campaign intelligence, and the C-Suite Confidence Report, all solutions designed to measure return on marketing investments (ROMI).

At the core is Hahn's patented earned media measurement platform, PRFx, a model grounded in economics and behavioral science. It quantifies how media mentions influence customer behavior-removing guesswork from PR measurement. In one case, PRFx demonstrated a 23x ROI for a national QSR campaign by directly tying media mentions to real-world customer purchase transactions.

'In a world where trust is fractured and data is noisy, we deliver clarity," said Tim Weinheimer, Chief Marketing Officer. 'Our job is to turn analytics into action-and ensure the boardroom knows exactly what marketing delivers.'

Influencer Marketing : Designed to Build and Increase Trust in Your Brand

Hahn's influencer marketing practice combines authentic partnerships with performance metrics and compliance rigor. From nano creators to household names, campaigns are custom-built with Hahn's proprietary FuseLight(TM) platform-predicting brand collabs' reach and resonance before contracts are signed.

'Influencers shouldn't just look good in your feed. They should work for your bottom line,' said Lauren Clayton, Media Director. 'We've built a proven process and packages that make sure they do.'

Packages range from three-month pilots to full-scale national programs with custom dashboards and paid media integration. Hahn's influencer program exceeded registration goals for Texas Beef Council's Sports Nutrition Game Plan .

Web-AI Design and Development : Building Sites on Data Insights

Hahn's web-AI development team brings more than 25 years of WordPress expertise and an average staff tenure of more than a decade to every project. Using a proven three-phase engine-Data, Design, and Delivery-the team builds high-performance websites that drive demand, accelerate conversions, and adapt with every click.

Whether launching on WordPress or scaling with React and headless CMS, every site is SEO-optimized, AI-informed, speed-tested, and embedded with full analytics from day one. As a fully integrated marketing agency, Hahn understands that your website isn't just a digital asset, it's your brand's front door.

'We build digital ecosystems, not just websites,' said Jason Vanderheyden, Hahn's Director of Web Development and Product Engineering. 'Every line of code answers your KPIs.'

Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) - Putting More Power in Your Pocket

Every new offering comes with a no-cost consultation, giving clients a chance to explore their options before committing.

About Hahn

Hahn is an award-winning integrated marketing communications agency specializing in energy, health and nutrition, food and beverage, and data-powered services. With a mission to build belief in the brands that power everyday life, Hahn combines predictive insights with bold creativity to deliver lasting impact. Recognized as the 2025 North American SABRE Award Data-Driven Agency of the Year, Hahn is a trusted partner for brands ready to lead.

