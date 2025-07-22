Douglas Elliman Launches In-House Mortgage Platform Elliman Capital

Leading luxury real estate brokerage introduces comprehensive financing solution for traditional and non-traditional borrowers across multiple states

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the nation's leading luxury residential real estate brokerage, today announced the launch of Elliman Capital, an innovative in-house mortgage platform designed to streamline the home financing process for clients seeking both traditional and non-traditional loan products. The new venture, developed in strategic alliance with Associated Mortgage Bankers, will initially launch in Florida before expanding to all states in which Douglas Elliman operates.

"The launch of Elliman Capital marks a transformative moment for Douglas Elliman, our agents and our clients," said Michael S. Liebowitz, President and CEO of Douglas Elliman Inc. "By bringing mortgage services in-house, we're creating an unprecedented level of convenience and oversight to the entire real estate transaction process. Our clients will benefit from competitive rates, diverse loan products, and the seamless integration that only comes from working with a single, trusted source for both their real estate and financing needs."

Elliman Capital represents a significant advancement in the Company's comprehensive service offering, providing clients access to an extensive range of loan products including conventional loans, jumbo loans, construction loans, investment property financing, bridge loans, commercial lending, second home mortgages, FHA loans, VA loans, and USDA loans. The platform is specifically designed to be flexible by extending financing to qualified self-employed individuals, investors, foreign nationals, and other borrowers with unique financial circumstances who have historically faced challenges in securing appropriate financing.

"We are excited to launch this new opportunity for Elliman Capital in Florida," said Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Brokerage, Florida Region and President of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Florida. Our agents, and their clients will clearly benefit from this robust platform, and we look forward to seeing Elliman Capital across our entire Douglas Elliman Network in the near future."

"We've engineered Elliman Capital to be truly inclusive, offering loan products that meet the diverse needs of today's homebuyers and investors, from all over the globe" said mortgage services veteran Jim Bender, Director of Elliman Capital.

The new mortgage platform incorporates advanced technology and streamlined processes that allow Douglas Elliman agents to easily refer clients, track loan progress, and receive real-time updates throughout the financing process. This integration ensures that agents can provide their clients with comprehensive support from initial property search through closing.

Comprehensive Product Range: Access to traditional and specialty loan products from multiple national and regional lenders

Competitive Rates: Leveraging strong lender relationships to secure optimal terms for clients

Streamlined Process: Integrated technology platform that simplifies the mortgage application and approval process

Expert Guidance: Experienced mortgage professionals dedicated to finding the right financing solution for each client's unique situation Enhanced Agent Support: Tools and resources that enable Douglas Elliman agents to better serve their clients throughout the transaction

Douglas Elliman's entry into mortgage services comes at a time when homebuyers are seeking more personalized, flexible financing options. The Company's established reputation for luxury service and market expertise, combined with its new comprehensive mortgage capabilities, positions Elliman Capital to become a significant force in the residential lending market. For more information, visit ellimanfinancing .

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG , "Douglas Elliman") owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses, and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology ("PropTech") solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management, and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman Realty is available on its website, .

Investors and others should note that we may post information about Douglas Elliman Inc. on our website at href="" rel="nofollow" ellima or, if applicable, on our accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, X, YouTube, or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings or releases could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in Douglas Elliman to review the information we post on our website at href="" rel="nofollow" ellima and on our social media accounts.

