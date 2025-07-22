Mybasepay Appoints Angela Alberty As Chief Executive Officer, Ushering In New Era Of Workforce Innovation And Inclusive Leadership

The appointment comes at a crucial time for the talent management industry, which faces significant challenges in managing the estimated $1.4 trillion in contingent labor spend, much of which remains untracked across organizations, posing considerable and incalculable risk.

"Angela represents the future of workforce leadership and the board unanimously agreed to her appointment as CEO," said Andrew Sierra, President of BMI Financial Group, Inc. and Board Member of myBasePay. "Her unique combination of ground- level industry experience, strategic vision, and innovation ensures long-term success. Her authentic leadership style positions myBasePay to address the critical gaps in contingent workforce management. She understands both the strategic imperatives and the human realities that drive sustainable success."

Transforming Industry Challenges Through Authentic Leadership

Alberty steps into the CEO role to position the organization across an enterprise audience and address the vast expanse of unmanaged contingent labor and talent spending that exists outside traditional procurement processes.

"Our mission is to continue as the market-leading EOR through technology enablement across global markets. We're addressing fundamental challenges in how organizations track, manage, pay, and support their contingent workforce. We are rooted in genuine worker advocacy that translates into immediate impact on workers' livelihoods, cost savings through retention, and risk mitigation at scale," said Alberty.

Alberty's strategic vision includes significant investments in a revolutionary technology stack for the contingent workforce, including



enhanced Vendor of Record (VOR) services

data enrichment to ensure proper worker compensation rates globally

global currency transaction support transparent pricing that transforms industry standards.

"Our approach is to build on the advocacy work we are doing with our team and use that foundation for our global EOR customers. This isn't just about taking on a CEO title, it's about the responsibility to foster a culture of inclusivity that empowers and enables our team towards success."

"This appointment represents more than organizational change, it's about demonstrating that authentic and inclusive leadership, rooted in real-world experience and genuine understanding of workforce challenges, creates sustainable competitive advantages for organizations."

Media Contact: [email protected]

myBasePay is a leading provider of workforce management solutions and Employer of Record (EOR) services, specializing in contingent labor management and worker advocacy. The company focuses on transparency, inclusion, and innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of the modern workforce.

SOURCE myBasePay