Brookside Mechanical Rebrands As Brookside Heating & Cooling After 37 Years Of Service
MANCHESTER, N.H., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After 37 years of serving customers across New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts, Brookside Mechanical is proud to unveil its new name and brand identity: Brookside Heating & Cooling . The rebrand reflects the company's continued growth and evolution, aligning it better with its full-service HVAC offerings and reputation for dependable, high-quality service. The new name and brand design will be introduced gradually across all platforms, including trucks, uniforms, and customer communications.
"We're excited to launch the Brookside Heating & Cooling brand," said Dave Letourneau , Co-Founder. "This marks a significant milestone in our journey, and we're proud to keep serving our community with the same focus and integrity we've had since day one."
"While the name is new, our values haven't changed," added Rich McManus , Co-Founder. "Our leadership team remains deeply committed to the craftsmanship and customer care that built this business."
"Brookside has always stood for trust, reliability, and care," said Carl Lotin , President. "This brand refresh reflects where we're headed-stronger, sharper, and more committed than ever to the people we serve."
Brookside Heating & Cooling continues to provide full-service HVAC installation, repair, and maintenance across residential, commercial, and industrial markets. With 24/7 emergency support and a growing list of community-focused initiatives, the company is doubling down on its mission to be the most trusted name in comfort throughout Northern New England.
As part of the relaunch and in celebration of 37 years in business, Brookside is offering $37 off its Brookside Maintenance Membership through the end of the year. To learn more or schedule service, visit or call (603) 645-0145.
About Brookside Heating & Cooling
Founded in 1988, Brookside Heating & Cooling is one of Northern New England's most trusted HVAC providers. Headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire, the company serves residential, commercial, and industrial clients across New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. Known for expert craftsmanship, responsive service, and 24/7 emergency support, Brookside delivers full-service heating and cooling solutions built for comfort, efficiency, and long-term peace of mind. For 37 years, the mission has remained the same: show up, solve the problem, and take care of people.
