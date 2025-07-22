Cooler Heads Secures Series A Funding To Revolutionize Scalp Cooling Technology For Chemotherapy Patients

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Hair loss is so emotionally devastating that 8% of patients eligible for chemotherapy refuse treatment." said Kate Dilligan, breast cancer survivor, Founder, and CEO of Cooler Heads. "AmmaTM is a user-friendly platform that helps infusion centers seamlessly add scalp cooling to their workflows. The American Medical Association's decision to elevate scalp cooling reimbursement codes to Category I starting in January 2026 creates powerful momentum for us, reinforcing scalp cooling as an emerging standard of care."

By cooling the scalp before, during, and after chemotherapy, AmmaTM reduces blood flow to hair follicles, shielding them from chemotherapy drugs and therefore preventing hair loss. AmmaTM offers a continuous cooling system that eliminates the need for dry ice or frequent cap changes, making it a more accessible alternative to traditional methods.

The Series A financing was led by Mutual Capital Partners, a Cleveland healthtech-focused venture capital fund, and contained participation from SHD Partners, Crescent Ridge VC, Cal Innovation Fund, NuFund, Robin Hood Ventures, Golden Seeds, HIP VC, and an unnamed strategic investor. Funds will be used to increase manufacturing capacity, expand the commercial team, and to develop the next generation of the product.

Investors see AmmaTM as a game-changer in cancer care, with the potential to improve the quality of life for thousands of patients. "Our investment in Cooler Heads reflects our confidence in the ability of this leadership team to make scalp cooling available wherever patients are getting chemotherapy. Cooler Heads is not only improving care for patients, but for the first time making this therapy low friction for infusion centers," said Liz Todia Zambory who led the Mutual Capital Partners team's investment. In addition to Liz Todia Zambory, Mike Schotzinger of SHD Partners joined the company's Board of Directors and Jason Pesterfield, the CEO of Elucent Medical, joined as an independent director.

For patients, AmmaTM is more than just a device, it's a source of hope and empowerment during treatment. "In a process where so much is stripped away, scalp cooling helped me keep a part of myself intact, and that gave me strength," said Jennifer George, who used Amma during 16 cycles of chemotherapy while being treated for early stage breast cancer in 2024.

Contact:

press@coolerheads

About Cooler Heads:

Cooler Heads, based in San Diego, provides evidence-based products, content, and services that cancer patients need to manage the challenging side effects of treatment. Founded by a cancer survivor, Cooler Heads is driven by the mission to reduce the physical and emotional toll of cancer treatment, offering tools like Amma to improve the quality of life for patients.

About Mutual Capital Partners:

Mutual Capital Partners is a Cleveland, OH based venture capital firm helping innovative healthcare startups reach their full potential. Mutual Capital Partners invests in strong teams commercializing technologies that improve patient outcomes; either medical device or healthcare IT companies located outside the major tech centers.

SOURCE Cooler Heads Care, Inc.