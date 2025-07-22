Yellow.Ai Announces Availability Of Yellow.Ai: Enterprise-Grade AI Agents For EX & CX In The New AWS Marketplace AI Agents And Tools Category

MENAFN - PR Newswire)help organizations automate voice, chat, email, and more across 35+ channels in 135+ languages, enabling customers to reduce operational costs, boost customer satisfaction, and scale 24×7 support with minimal engineering effort.

"The Yellow platform allows brands to engage with their customers wherever they are, through conversational virtual assistants for faster conversions and lasting loyalty," said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO & Co–Founder of Yellow highlighting how AI empowers self-service for up to 70% of queries while seamlessly looping in live agents when needed. "Our customers in industries like retail, BFSI, and utilities are already using these capabilities to automate up to 90% of interactions, boosting CSAT by 40% and deflecting a majority of routine queries-demonstrating the real–world value of enterprise AI agents."

Yellow: Enterprise-grade AI Agents for EX & CX delivers essential capabilities including:



Omnichannel automation across 35+ chat & voice channels



No–code/low–code agent builder with visual workflows and LLM orchestration

150+ enterprise–grade integrations with CRM, ITSM, ERP, and more

These features enable customers to deploy powerful, human–like AI agents rapidly, maintaining consistency, compliance, and deep analytics. (Amazon Web Services )

With the availability of these AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate procurement to drive AI innovation-reducing time spent on vendor evaluations and procurement negotiations. Centralized purchasing via AWS accounts also ensures visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access.

Available as a SaaS (AWS–hosted) solution, Yellow supports standards such as model context protocol (MCP) for streamlined agent orchestration. This enables customers to seamlessly connect Yellow agents with other AWS services and flexibly deploy across their AWS environment.

To learn more about Yellow: Enterprise-grade AI Agents for EX & CX in AWS Marketplace, visit its AWS listing. To learn more about the new Agents and Tools category, visit

About ai

Yellow is a leading customer service automation platform that helps enterprises transform CX and EX through Agentic AI-powered automation. The platform is built on multi-LLM architecture, offers quick integrations with 100+ enterprise systems, and is continuously trained on 16B+ conversations annually, enabling businesses to go to market faster with elevated experiences that build lasting relationships. Yellow powers interactions over 1,300 enterprises globally including Sony, Domino's, Decathlon, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Lulu Group, and Hyundai. Founded in 2016, Yellow is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and has offices across six countries. Yellow has raised over $102 million from blue-chip investors such as WestBridge Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and more.

Photo:

Logo:

SOURCE Yellow