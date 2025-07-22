Friendly's Franchisee Acquires Parent Company BRIX Holdings

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Amol is the ideal candidate for ownership of BRIX Holdings. He has a long history of success and dedication to Friendly's. His broad experience in the restaurant industry and in-depth understanding of multi-brand franchising systems and development will contribute greatly to the continued growth of the BRIX brands and its franchisees," said John Antioco, Managing Member of JAMCO Interests LLC. Existing BRIX ownership, including its majority member, JAMCO, have elected to continue their involvement with BRIX and will be investors in Legacy Brands International.

BRIX Holdings acquired by Legacy Brands International, an investment group led by Amol Kohli, Friendly's franchisee.

BRIX will remain headquartered in Dallas and continue to be led by Sherif Mityas as Chief Executive Officer and the existing leadership team. Kohli will continue to manage his Friendly's franchises and will now also oversee BRIX's success as its Chairman of the Board with the support of the Legacy Brands International board members. In his new role, Kohli will lead BRIX on its continued mission to grow and support organic and inorganic growth for the platform company's portfolio of 'better for you' and scalable brands, in addition to searching for additional brands to acquire.

"Friendly's has been a part of my life since I was 15. I started as a breakfast table waiter, which evolved into owning, managing, developing, and overseeing several locations over the last 16 years. This was only made possible due to the everlasting support of my family, loyal team, partners, and faith. I have been able to create something special for all to enjoy," said Kohli. "I plan to take that to the next level in this new chapter of BRIX Holdings' ownership to grow the size, scale and infrastructure for all our franchise networks and systems."

The news follows the 90th anniversary of Friendly's, uniquely positioning the holding company with an incredible legacy as well as room to grow. Kohli began his franchise journey with Friendly's in 2009 and today owns and manages more than 30 Friendly's Restaurants across the East Coast. Operating some of the top-performing locations in the system, Kohli will use his experience and knowledge to target development for all Brix brands across the country. In addition, there will be a focus on the Friendly's brand's immediate expansion, into target markets like Georgia, the Carolinas and further South into Texas. Expansion across the BRIX portfolio of brands is steady, opening new locations in growing markets nationwide, increasing brand awareness and creating spaces for communities to thrive.

Sherif Mityas, CEO of BRIX added, "I'm confident in our partnership as we continue to grow the BRIX family of brands with a team who believes in the company, our strategy and our path forward to support existing and new franchisees across our portfolio."

The acquisition comes at a promising time for the parent company after completing a positive first six months of the year. BRIX brands opened several new locations so far in 2025, with multiple under construction and in development to open by the end of the year. The company had positive same-store systemwide sales comps in 2024 and is showing continued momentum across its portfolio of brands heading into the second half of this year. Eight new franchise agreements have already been awarded in 2025, with many more under consideration.

Legacy Brands International was represented by Dilworth Paxson LLP. The sellers were represented by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP.

About BRIX Holdings, LLC:

BRIX Holdings, LLC is a Dallas-based multi-brand franchising company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects. BRIX Holdings focuses on brands that are both attractive to the rapidly expanding single-unit owner/operator franchise market segment and have the potential to grow into national and international award-winning chains. The current BRIX Holdings portfolio includes Friendly's®, Clean Juice®, Orange Leaf®, Red Mango®, Smoothie Factory + KitchenTM, Souper Salad®, and Humble Donut Co.®.

