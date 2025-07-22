TEAMSTERS EXPAND NATIONWIDE STRIKE AGAINST AIRGAS

Workers Demand Fair Contracts as Picket Lines Stretch Across 11 States

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters have expanded their nationwide strike against Airgas, with hundreds of workers honoring picket lines at over 15 facilities in 11 states. The strike, led by Airgas Teamsters in Cleveland and New Jersey, now includes extended picket lines in California, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

"Airgas has failed to treat our members with the dignity and respect they deserve," said Juan Campos, Director of the Teamsters Tankhaul Division and Teamsters International Vice President At-Large. "This expansion could have been avoided if the company had simply bargained in good faith. Instead, Airgas chose to stall, provoke, and disrespect its workers. Now they are facing a full-court press. We will win the contracts our members have earned."

Airgas is facing multiple unfair labor practice charges and has refused to engage in meaningful negotiations for months. In a disturbing escalation last week, unidentified chemical agents were released on picketing Teamsters in Peoria, Illinois, and Oakland, New Jersey. The incidents appear to be a potentially deliberate attempt to intimidate, threaten, and harm workers lawfully exercising their rights.

"They think they can scare us into backing down, but they're wrong," said Shawn Diaz, an Airgas filler with 20 years of experience and a Local 701 shop steward in New Jersey. "We're united, we're not going anywhere, and we're ready to do whatever it takes to win the fair contract we deserve."

In addition to expanded picket lines, Teamsters Local 996 in Honolulu, Hawaii, is preparing to strike in response to Airgas's ongoing unfair labor practices. Airgas, a subsidiary of French multinational Air Liquide, reported more than $3.8 billion in profits last year. With Teamsters honoring picket lines across the country, and Hawaii ready to join the fight, the company is facing a major disruption to its operations.

"Airgas started this fight, and we're going to finish it," said Robert Schuller, a driver at Airgas with over 20 years of experience and a member of Local 507 in Cleveland. "Our Teamsters brothers and sisters across the country are standing with us, and we're turning up the heat. It's time for this multibillion-dollar company to take us seriously and put a real contract on the table."

