Homebridge's Bold Bet On Nftydoor: Ushering In The AI Revolution In Mortgage Lending

ISELIN, N.J., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Homebridge is making a transformative move to redefine mortgage lending with its acquisition of NFTYDoor, a fast-rising fintech platform that has pioneered AI-powered lending infrastructure. This acquisition, made in mid-2023, marks Homebridge's bold step toward not just keeping pace with the industry, but shaping its future.

"Rather than patch legacy systems, we chose to rebuild from the ground up. NFTYDoor didn't just give us a new product-it gave us a future-proof foundation," said Peter Norden , CEO of Homebridge.

From Startup Grit to Fintech Powerhouse

Founded by Mark Schacknies and Jonathan Spinetto , NFTYDoor was born out of frustration with outdated, fragmented mortgage processes. The founders envisioned a platform that delivers modern, digital, and intelligent lending infrastructure with instant credit decisions, automated underwriting, and costs reduced by over 90%.

Launched in 2022, NFTYDoor's HELOC platform integrates real-time credit scoring, automated valuations, income verification, title reviews, and digital closings - all through a proprietary decision engine. Over half of applicants now receive "Fast Pass" instant approvals, reducing closing times from weeks to days.

A Fintech Transformation from the Inside Out

By acquiring NFTYDoor, Homebridge is modernizing its infrastructure at the core. Unlike competitors relying on bolt-on solutions, Homebridge is now positioned as a true fintech leader with AI as its foundation. The NFTYDoor platform enables lightning-fast HELOCs and future-ready non-agency mortgage solutions.

AI at the Core: Speed, Intelligence, and Scale

NFTYDoor's AI underwriting engine evaluates credit, income, property, and risk in real time, providing borrowers with a tailored, frictionless path to approval. Its flexible APIs and automation capabilities empower every channel-brokers, correspondents, and private-label partners alike.

"At NFTYDoor, we're committed to building simple, scalable solutions that radically improve the lending experience for both the loan officer and the borrower," said Mark Schacknies , co-founder of NFTYDoor.

Built for Mortgage Loan Officers (MLOs)

Unlike many fintech companies focused on direct-to-consumer sales, NFTYDoor and Homebridge prioritize empowering MLOs, brokers, and correspondent lenders. The platform's flexibility allows partners to operate on their own terms, with over 30,000 MLOs nationwide leveraging its tools to close loans faster and more profitably.

What's Next

Homebridge and NFTYDoor are accelerating their shared vision of becoming the premier operating system for modern home equity and non-agency mortgage lending. New AI-powered products and institutional partnerships are on the horizon, setting a new standard for the industry.

"This isn't about incremental progress," added Schacknies . "It's about fundamentally rethinking how mortgage lending works and equipping all stakeholders to thrive in a tech-first world."

About Homebridge

Homebridge is one of the nation's largest privately held, non-bank mortgage lenders, known for combining personalized customer service with innovative lending solutions. By integrating NFTYDoor's AI-powered technology, Homebridge is reinventing the mortgage process, delivering faster, smarter, and more efficient lending experiences for borrowers and industry partners nationwide.

SOURCE Homebridge Financial Services, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED