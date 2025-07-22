Kontakt.Io Extends Staff Safe Protection To Outdoor Areas And Hospital Parking Garages, Delivering Comprehensive Safety Coverage As Workplace Violence Rises

Unified platform delivers real-time duress alerts and safety infrastructure across entire healthcare campuses

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kontakt, the leader in AI-powered real-time-location systems (RTLS) for healthcare operations, today announced a major expansion of its Staff Safe workplace violence prevention solution to include full outdoor coverage. With this advancement, hospitals can now provide comprehensive staff protection beyond the indoors and throughout their campuses - including parking lots, garages, drop-off zones, and walking paths - using a single, integrated RTLS platform.

This product enhancement comes as healthcare systems face unprecedented levels of workplace violence. According to the American Hospital Association, violent incidents in healthcare settings have surged by 112 percent , costing hospitals $18.27 billion in 2023 alone. For an average 1,000-bed facility, that equates to $19 million in annual losses tied to staffing disruptions, legal costs, and turnover.

"Most staff safety systems stop at the hospital doors. We went further, adding a one-mile-radius outdoor coverage zone: a seamless Blue-Zone safety net that stretches from the nurse's station to the farthest open air parking stall," said Rom Eizenberg, Chief Revenue Officer at Kontakt. "We took our solution that currently guards tens of thousands of caregivers in leading health systems and stretched it across the entire campus."

Eizenberg explained: "This innovative solution requires zero wiring with an easy five-minute setup per install point – access points are battery-powered, weather-proof, and maintenance-free – all of which delivers unmatched economics at scale. You may use existing access points or set up new ones. All data, insights, and alerts are viewed on a single pane of glass, monitoring and protecting nurses before and after their shifts, on their way to and from the unit. It's comprehensive coverage throughout the Blue-Zone that is fast and easy to install at a price that finally makes sense."

How It Works: Real-Time Safety at the Press of a Button

Staff Safe equips nurses, aides, and other team members with Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) Smart Badges featuring discreet panic buttons. With a single press, staff can summon help - triggering an instant duress alert that shares the staff member's real-time location and dispatches responders, whether indoors or outdoors.

The outdoor extension includes:



LoRaWAN-based Outdoor Gateways for long-range, campus-wide connectivity

BLE-enabled Smart Badges with new usability upgrades

Indoor Base Stations for seamless and precise location triangulation Cloud-native platform for analytics, reporting, and infrastructure management

Next-Gen Hardware: Smart Badge 3 Mini

Kontakt also announced the release of the Smart Badge 3 Mini, a purpose-built wearable for clinical environments. The smaller badge joins the original Smart Badge in the company's IoT portfolio. Key improvements include:



Lighter, smaller form factor for 24/7 wearability and comfort

Larger recessed panic button to reduce false activations

Haptic feedback to confirm alert transmission for badge wearer Four-year battery life, minimizing operational overhead

"Staff safety isn't an option - it's a foundational commitment," said Mary Beth Kingston, PhD, RN, FAAN, former Executive Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Advocate Health and current member of Kontakt's Healthcare Advisory Board. "Healthcare leaders must treat staff safety as an organizational priority, not an isolated feature of healthcare operations. Kontakt's Staff Safe solution not only empowers nurses and clinicians with instant, location-aware support but also sends a clear message that their well-being is a priority - indoors and out."

One Platform Handles Every Use Case

Kontakt's AI-powered RTLS platform does more than address staff duress. It serves as a unified infrastructure built to drive transformation across the hospital - enabling asset tracking and "right-sizing", patient throughput optimization, regulatory compliance, and more. By consolidating point solutions into a single orchestration layer, hospitals simplify operations, reduce total cost of ownership, shrink vendor sprawl, and unlock faster, smarter decision-making across departments.

Currently, Kontakt partners with Northeast Georgia Health System, the Veterans Health Administration, and Genesis HealthCare System, among others.

About Kontakt

Kontakt is the first platform that gives healthcare systems everything they need to automate and orchestrate care operations. Combining AI-powered RTLS and fully managed IoT infrastructure as a service, Kontakt enables responsive care and resource deployment. Optimize asset utilization and inventory, improve staff safety and productivity, and reduce length of stay with a platform that enables dozens of use cases along the patient journey. Since 2013, Kontakt has provided solutions to 32,000+ end users, delivered via 1,200+ partners, and deployed 4+ million IoT devices in the field.

