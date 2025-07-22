VSCO Launches New Camera App Capture, With Coveted Film-Based Presets Acquires Education And Mentorship Community, The Freelance Photographer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The creative platform deepens its focus on emerging and established professional photographers

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSCO , the Visual Supply Company, today announced new offerings to improve the photographer experience, including a standalone camera app and a platform for education and mentorship . Following its recent launch of VSCO Canvas and VSCO Sites , the company is further strengthening its position to support photographers on their journey from casual to professional.

With one of the world's largest and most engaged communities of photographers, VSCO is uniquely attuned to the needs of today's creators. Photographers are increasingly drawn to content that feels real and tactile, like film and want to easily share their images with wide-reaching audiences.

Global Launch of VSCO Capture

For the first time in a decade, VSCO has released a new standalone mobile application, a camera designed to help photography enthusiasts capture their creative point of view and refine it in the moment. With over 50 live presets, real-time film effects and manual settings, VSCO Capture gives photographers precise creative controls within an intuitive interface.

“VSCO Capture is a direct response to our community's desire to get closer to the lens, to reduce editing fatigue and find more joy in the process of making authentic, stylized photography using their phone,” said Eric Wittman, CEO of VSCO."

Early users of VSCO Capture are already embracing the app's creative potential and impact on their workflow.

“VSCO Capture shifts the entire rhythm of how I work. It's no longer this two-step process of shoot now, edit later. With Capture, I'm able to see my creative vision unfold live, through my choice of presets, tones, and adjustments all before I even hit the shutter. That changes everything, especially the way I shoot,” said photographer Jared Thomas Tapy.

Key features of the free camera app include:



58 real-time VSCO presets, including the latest We The Creator presets, launched in collaboration with renowned VSCO photographers

Non-destructive presets and edits that retain the original image for further modification

RAW and ProRAW format options for increased editing flexibility

Includes real-time bloom and halation effects

Manual controls, including shutter speed and exposure compensation Instant sync with VSCO to easily import images, make additional edits and share

VSCO Capture is available to download today on iOS and on vsco.co/capture .

Acquisition of The Freelance Photographer

With the goal of helping creators grow professionally and pursue paid work, VSCO has acquired The Freelance Photographer, a platform offering education, mentorship, and a thriving peer community.

“There's a clear gap in the market for business education and industry-specific guidance for emerging photography professionals who are looking to secure sustainable client relationships,” said Eric Wittman, CEO of VSCO.“The Freelance Photographer serves as a long-term career partner to creatives, offering a comprehensive education, a supportive community, as well as the tools and insight they need to turn their craft into a career.”

The Freelance Photographer has built a robust business curriculum specifically designed for commercial photographers and videographers, addressing everything from positioning and pitching to pricing. The training is delivered across webinars and workshops, a mentorship and coaching program. Their active community of accomplished independent and freelance commercial photographers and videographers are dedicated to supporting each other through peer-led sessions.

To explore The Freelance Photographer's curriculum and mentorship programming, visit .

About VSCO:

VSCO , the Visual Supply Company, is a platform that equips photographers with the tools, community, and exposure they need to expand creatively and professionally. VSCO maintains a rich and authentic creative environment that serves photographers at all levels, preserving a home for creative opportunity, inspiration, and connection. Our mission is to nurture creativity so you can make it. VSCO empowers photographers to connect with other creatives and businesses across its suite of mobile and desktop creative tools. Visit .

CONTACT:

Niamh Hughes

...