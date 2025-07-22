What A Story Creates World's First AI Explainer Video For An B2B Tech Company

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A witty, AI explainer video that showcases real-life Jira struggles, crafted by the creative minds at What a Story using AI-powered Video Production Services.

Hyderabad, Telangana , July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What a Story , the creative powerhouse known for its world-class animated explainer videos for Tech and SaaS companies, has launched yet another first-of-its-kind initiative, the World's first AI explainer video . Created for their long-term client“ Amoeboids,” an IT company developing tech products for Jira Marketplace , this humorous and insightful case study video captures a real-world use case involving Jira, striking a perfect balance between entertainment and enterprise storytelling.









World's First AI Explainer Video for B2B Tech Company

Rees Gargi, CMO at the explainer video company What a Story, led the creative direction. He envisioned showcasing how businesses can solve everyday software challenges through engaging narrative and AI video production. With AI infused into scripting, visual design, and even motion production processes, the team brought this case study to life faster and more efficiently than ever before.

In the video, Jira is personified as a character overloaded with requests, from screen recordings to annotated screenshots and multiple document formats. As the pressure builds, a solution arrives as the hero product, Amoeboids. It's a relatable, comedic piece that ends on a powerful call-to-action:“Don't burn out Jira. Let Amoeboids eat those requests for breakfast.”

“We didn't want to just talk about features. We wanted to show the pain, make it fun, and drive home the value. AI helped us do that quickly and cleverly,” said Rees Gargi.

This project exemplifies how What a Story, a leading explainer video company, is pioneering AI video production , aiming to reduce turnaround time and increase creative efficiency while keeping costs low . From FastTrack explainer video services delivered in just 7 days , to AI-generated music videos , and now AI explainer videos , the company is doubling its AI video capabilities to revolutionize how brand stories are told.









What a Story - AI-Powered Video Production Company for SaaS Explainer and Product Demo Videos

About What a Story

What a Story creates marketing videos for SaaS and technology companies, specializing in premium explainers and product demos that communicate complex software features. The production team has developed over 1,100 videos for both startups and enterprises across AI, SaaS, and IoT sectors, serving clients such as Uber, Deloitte, and CoinMarketCap.



Press inquiries

What a Story



Vikas Tiwari

Camelot Layout, Masjidbanda, Kondapur, Hyderabad, Telangana - 500084

A video accompanying this announcement is available at