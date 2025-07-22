Robocall Mitigation & Branded Calling Market Competitor Leaderboard Report 2025-2030, Featuring First Orion, Hiya, Iconectiv, Metaswitch, Mobileum, Numeracle, Securitygen, Sinch, Subex, And Xconnect

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlock insights into the Robocall Mitigation & Branded Calling market with this comprehensive research suite. Analyze key trends, regulatory changes, and market forecasts to shape strategies effectively.

The Robocall Mitigation & Branded Calling report provides a detailed analysis of this rapidly evolving market. It enables stakeholders, from mobile operators, regulators, robocall mitigation and branded calling vendors, to understand future growth, key trends, and the competitive environment. The report also analyses changing regulatory environments and emerging frameworks.

The report includes access to data mapping the adoption and future growth of robocall mitigation and branded calling, and a thorough study uncovering the latest market opportunities. Additionally, it includes a document containing an extensive analysis of the 19 market leaders in the robocall mitigation and branded calling space.

Its unparalleled coverage makes this research suite an incredibly useful resource for projecting the future of such an uncertain and fast-growing market.

Key Features



Market Dynamics: Insights into key trends and market impacts resulting from challenges within the robocall mitigation and branded calling market. This research addresses challenges posed by bad actors utilising AI within illegal robocalling; specifically using AI-generated voices for illegal calls, and disruption caused by unlawful robocalls on over-the-top platforms and Wangiri 2.0. The research then assesses government interventions in illegal robocalls and regulations imposed by regulators, such as the Federal Communications Commission in North America, alongside alternative robocall mitigation efforts, such as branded calling. This robocall mitigation and branded calling research also includes a regional market growth analysis on the current development and future growth of robocall mitigation and branded calling across 61 key countries.

Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the robocall mitigation and branded calling market, accompanied by strategic recommendations for stakeholders.

Benchmark Industry Forecasts: 5-year forecast databases are provided for the market growth in legitimate calls, illegal robocall traffic, and branded authentication API calls. Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 19 leading robocall mitigation and branded calling vendors via the Competitor Leaderboard; scoring these vendors on criteria such as market performance, revenue and future business prospects.

Market Data & Forecasts Report

The market-leading research suite for the Robocall Mitigation & Branded Calling market includes access to comprehensive 5-year forecast datasets of 14 tables and over 6,380 datapoints.

Metrics in the research suite include:



Total Number of Robocalls

Total Number of Fraudulent Robocalls

Total Number of Successful Robocalls

Total Fraudulent Losses to Robocalling

Total Number of Branded Calling Authentication API Calls Total Platform Revenue from Branded Calling Authentication API Calls

The Interactive Forecast Excel contains the following functionality:



Statistics Analysis: Users can search for specific metrics displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard.

Country Data Tool: This tool lets users look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar.

Country Comparison Tool: Users can select and compare specific countries. This tool also allows users to export graphs. What-if Analysis: Here, users can compare forecast metrics against their assumptions, via 5 interactive scenarios.

Market Trends & Strategies Report

This report examines the Robocall Mitigation & Branded Calling market landscape in detail, assessing market trends and factors shaping the evolution of this rapidly changing market.

The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the strategic opportunities for robocall mitigation and branded calling providers, addressing key verticals and developing challenges, and how stakeholders must navigate these. It also includes evaluation of key country-level opportunities for growth in the robocall mitigation and branded calling market.

Competitor Leaderboard Report

The Competitor Leaderboard report provides a detailed evaluation and market positioning for 19 leading Robocall Mitigation & Branded Calling vendors.

The vendors are positioned as established leaders, leading challengers, or disruptors and challengers based on capacity and capability assessments:



First Orion

Hiya

iconectiv

LANCK Telecom

Metaswitch

Mobileum

Neural Technologies

Numeracle

NUSO

Proximus Global (BICS)

Ribbon Communications

SecurityGen

Sinch

Subex

TNS

TransNexus

TransUnion

Twilio XConnect

This report is centred around the Competitor Leaderboard; a vendor positioning tool backed by a robust methodology that provides an at-a-glance view of a market's competitive landscape.

