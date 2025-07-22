Autoscheduler Receives Investment From Ben Gordon, Founder Of Cambridge Capital LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investment to Further Growth of Agentic AI-Based Warehouse Orchestration Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI , a leader in Agentic AI Warehouse Orchestration, announces receiving a strategic investment from Benjamin Gordon, a leading investor in logistics and supply chain technology companies. This investment marks a significant milestone in AutoScheduler's continued growth and commitment to transforming warehouse orchestration through Agentic AI.

“Ben Gordon brings unmatched expertise in logistics technology and a proven track record of scaling high-growth supply chain innovators,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI.“Ben understands that we're entering a new era in warehousing, where Agentic AI enables proactive, intelligent decision-making across operations, driving speed, agility, and performance. This strategic partnership will help us accelerate our roadmap, enhance customer outcomes, and bring Agentic AI warehouse orchestration to even more enterprises.”

“In a world where disruptions are the norm, companies need intelligent, responsive systems that can orchestrate warehouse operations in real time and AutoScheduler delivers exactly that and more,” says Benjamin Gordon.“We are impressed with the team, technology, and leadership at the company and look forward to supporting their continued growth.”

Benjamin Gordon is Managing Partner of Cambridge Capital, an investor in niche supply chain leaders. He is also Managing Partner of BGSA Holdings LLC (BGSA), an investment banking firm focused on the supply chain industry. Prior to founding BGSA, Ben founded 3PLex and led strategy projects in transportation and technology at Mercer Management consulting. Ben received a Masters in Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Yale College.

AutoScheduler continues to partner with global brands seeking to modernize warehouse operations and boost efficiencies and productivity within the warehouse environment. The investment will support AutoScheduler's continued expansion, including enhancements to its product suite, growth of its leadership and engineering teams, and increased go-to-market efforts. Previous investments & follow on investments were also made by core AutoScheduler partners Noro-Moseley Partners and Blue Impact LLC.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers your supply chain with its Agentic AI-based warehouse orchestration platform that integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution to drive value across the supply chain by improving throughput, cutting labor costs, and ensuring customer service goals are met. AutoScheduler automates critical tasks for the warehouse like labor scheduling, task sequencing, and dock management, ensuring everything runs smoothly and efficiently. Our Agentic AI-based platform makes better decisions to create an adaptive, living supply chain. For more information, visit: .

About Cambridge Capital

Cambridge Capital is a leading investment firm focused on the supply chain sector. Based in West Palm Beach, FL, the firm invests in high-growth companies in logistics, transportation, and supply chain technology. Learn more at .

