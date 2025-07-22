Astronomer HR Chief Kristin Cabot Had Recently Taken $2.2 Million Home Loan With Husband: What Happens If They Divorce?
A routine at the Boston concert of Coldplay turned into a viral moment after a couple, locked in a tight embrace, started hiding their faces when the kiss cam flashed them on the big screen. It later became a controversy when the couple turned out to be colleagues at Astronomer – New York-based tech company.
The man was CEO Andy Byron and the woman turned out to be HR head Kristin Cabot – both of whom are married to different people. Andy Byron has now resigned as CEO and Kristen Cabot is now on leave . Astronomer spokesman has not responded to a request for comment on Kristen Cabot's job status.
According to The Sun, the Cabots purchased the New Hampshire house in March 2025 and took a loan of $2.2 million with Morgan Stanley . According to the report, both of their names are on paperwork for the mortgage.
While it is not know whether they have split or not, but a divorce when a mortgage is involved could get very messy since both of them would have to make payments of their loan.
The report says if they do decide to split, they could either have to sell the house or refinance for one party to take over the loan.
Pete DeJoy, Astronomer's cofounder and chief product officer, has been tapped as interim CEO while the company conducts a search for Andy Byron's successor. After his resignation, the company said in a statement that Andy Byron had offered his resignation as CEO and that the board of directors had accepted it.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment