Astronomer HR Chief Kristin Cabot Had Recently Taken $2.2 Million Home Loan With Husband: What Happens If They Divorce?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Kristin Cabot, the chief of human resources at Astronomer who was caught embracing the company CEO, Andy Byron in the Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal, had recently taken $2.2 million ( ₹18.9 crore) home loan with her husband in New Hampshire coast. Kristen Cabot is married to Andrew Cabot, a sixth-generation heir to the Privateer Rum fortune.

A routine at the Boston concert of Coldplay turned into a viral moment after a couple, locked in a tight embrace, started hiding their faces when the kiss cam flashed them on the big screen. It later became a controversy when the couple turned out to be colleagues at Astronomer – New York-based tech company.

The man was CEO Andy Byron and the woman turned out to be HR head Kristin Cabot – both of whom are married to different people. Andy Byron has now resigned as CEO and Kristen Cabot is now on leave . Astronomer spokesman has not responded to a request for comment on Kristen Cabot's job status.

According to The Sun, the Cabots purchased the New Hampshire house in March 2025 and took a loan of $2.2 million with Morgan Stanley . According to the report, both of their names are on paperwork for the mortgage.

While it is not know whether they have split or not, but a divorce when a mortgage is involved could get very messy since both of them would have to make payments of their loan.

The report says if they do decide to split, they could either have to sell the house or refinance for one party to take over the loan.

Pete DeJoy, Astronomer's cofounder and chief product officer, has been tapped as interim CEO while the company conducts a search for Andy Byron's successor. After his resignation, the company said in a statement that Andy Byron had offered his resignation as CEO and that the board of directors had accepted it.