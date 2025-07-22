Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:57 AM EST - GURU Organic Energy Corp. : Announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the notice filed by the Company to renew its normal course issuer bid with respect to its common shares. The notice provides that GURU may, during the 12-month period commencing July 25, 2025, and ending no later than July 24, 2026, purchase up to 1,514,144 Shares, representing approximately 5% of the 30,282,886 Shares outstanding as at July 14, 2025, through the facilities of the TSX or alternative Canadian trading systems, at times and in numbers to be determined by the Company. GURU Organic Energy Corp. shares T are trading down $0.05 at $1.90.

