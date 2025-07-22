403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GURU Organic Energy Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:57 AM EST - GURU Organic Energy Corp. : Announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the notice filed by the Company to renew its normal course issuer bid with respect to its common shares. The notice provides that GURU may, during the 12-month period commencing July 25, 2025, and ending no later than July 24, 2026, purchase up to 1,514,144 Shares, representing approximately 5% of the 30,282,886 Shares outstanding as at July 14, 2025, through the facilities of the TSX or alternative Canadian trading systems, at times and in numbers to be determined by the Company. GURU Organic Energy Corp. shares T are trading down $0.05 at $1.90.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment