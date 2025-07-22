LG AI Research Showcases 'EXAONE Ecosystem' At LG AI Talk Concert 2025

Pioneering AI Transformation from Bio to Business Intelligence

SEOUL, South Korea, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG AI Research hosted its "LG AI Talk Concert 2025" today at the LG Sciencepark Convergence Hall in Magok, Seoul, showcasing the evolution of its EXAONE ecosystem. The event highlighted the culmination of five years of AI development, featuring advanced AI models and services designed for real-world industrial applications.

Woohyung Lim, Co-President of LG AI Research, outlined future plans, stating, "LG AI Research will secure global competitiveness based on our proprietary foundation model, go beyond AI model development to apply it in various industrial fields, thereby achieving both versatility and specialization, and create an AI ecosystem with global partners." Following this, Honglak Lee, Co-President of LG AI Research and CSAI (Chief Scientist of AI), mentioned the recently unveiled EXAONE.

EXAONE 4.0 is leading hybrid AI model developed in Korea. EXAONE Path 2.0 is a precision medical AI model capable of reducing disease diagnosis time from two weeks to under one minute.

A highlight of LG AI Talk Concert 2025 was the debut of EXAONE 4.0 VL (Vision Language), a sophisticated multimodal AI model adept at comprehensively understanding complex professional documents, images, and molecular structures. In performance comparisons, EXAONE 4.0 VL demonstrated superior performance compared to Meta's Llama 4 Scout model. Mr. Lee emphasized that EXAONE 4.0 VL will serve as the "eyes" of the EXAONE model.

Following this, Jungkyu Choi, leader of the AI Agent Group at LG AI Research, successively unveiled EXAONE-based enterprise AI agents that have completed LG's internal validation: ChatEXAONE, EXAONE Data Foundry, and EXAONE On-Premise. Mr. Choi stated, "ChatEXAONE, the AI agent for LG employees, has obtained ISO certification for its ability to process even national core technology documents, demonstrating its potential for expansion into enterprise-exclusive services requiring high security." He further added, "Following the release of EXAONE 4.0, we have expanded the model's licensing scope to include educational purposes, preparing to enable students from elementary to university levels to freely utilize EXAONE."

LG AI Research also introduced key technologies designed to accelerate the creation of specialized AI models for various professional domains. The newly unveiled 'EXAONE Data Foundry' is a platform that functions as an AI factory for producing high-quality data. EXAONE Data Foundry dramatically streamlines data generation, enabling a single individual to complete in one day what would typically require 60 experts working for three months. Validation projects conducted by LG AI Research with LG affiliates and national institutions have demonstrated a minimum 1,000-fold increase in data productivity and an average 20% improvement in data quality compared to existing methods.

LG AI Research concluded its EXAONE ecosystem showcase by introducing 'EXAONE On-Premise', a solution built entirely with proprietary Korean technology, from AI semiconductors to models. EXAONE On-Premise is a full-stack solution that establishes enterprise agents in an independent environment, enabling companies to utilize EXAONE models without security concerns. LG AI Research also highlighted its key domestic and international partners within the EXAONE ecosystem, signaling the potential for diversifying its AI B2B business model.

LG AI Talk Concert 2025 also featured a presentation by Professor Minkyung Baek of Seoul National University's Department of Life Sciences, who discussed the progress of "Next-Generation Protein Structure Prediction AI" for AI-driven drug discovery. Professor Baek detailed the development of an AI model that surpasses Google DeepMind's AlphaFold, potentially marking a new era in disease treatment.

Arman Sahovic, APAC Head of Data Platform Solutions at the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), introduced business intelligence services developed with EXAONE. Mr. Sahovic explained that LSEG and LG AI Research are collaborating to create a service that predicts investment asset return trends and generates reports based on LSEG's data, news, and disclosure information, thereby aiding investment decisions globally.

LG AI Research also highlighted its pioneering and impactful journey since its establishment in December 2020, challenging uncharted territories to solve complex industrial problems and realize the value of AI:



In 2021, LG AI Research first demonstrated its AI technological competitiveness by securing first place in the SQuAD leaderboard, an AI English reading comprehension competition.

In December 2021, it released EXAONE 1.0, Korea's first multimodal AI model, marking a significant step in developing proprietary AI foundational models.

In 2022, it achieved a world first by showcasing collaborative works between AI and human fashion designers at New York Fashion Week, earning a Gold Award at the New York Festivals Advertising Awards for its innovation.

In 2023, LG AI Research became the first Korean entity to establish an AI ethics implementation partnership with UNESCO, solidifying its position as a leader in global AI ethics governance through various initiatives. In August 2024, it released EXAONE 3.0, Korea's first open-source model for research, promoting Korea's AI capabilities globally. In December of the same year, EXAONE 3.5 was the only Korean AI model to be included in Stanford University's AI Report.

This year, LG AI Research continues its relentless pursuit of innovation, releasing EXAONE Deep in March, Korea's first reasoning AI model, followed by EXAONE 4.0 in July, Korea's first hybrid AI model combining general and reasoning models.

The combined download count for LG AI Research's large language models (LLMs) – EXAONE 3.0, EXAONE 3.5, the reasoning AI model EXAONE Deep for agentic AI, and the hybrid AI model EXAONE 4.0 – have exceeded 5 million, a record high among Korean AI companies.

Co-President Honglak Lee articulated LG AI Research's future ambition, stating, "The evolution of agentic AI directly leads to physical AI, a technology that transforms the real world. LG AI Research will accelerate the development of physical AI technology, enabling AI to perceive, judge, and alter actual environments."

LG AI Research remains committed to continuous innovation, venturing into new domains to create unprecedented value and elevate Korea's AI competitiveness to a global standard.

About LG Group

LG Group is a leading global company representing South Korea, offering innovative products and services across various industries such as electronics, chemicals, telecommunications, and energy. Established in 1947, LG Group has grown into a world-renowned brand through its activities in these diverse fields. The company is committed to continuous research and development, focusing on innovation to enhance the quality of life for its customers. Emphasizing its role as a socially responsible enterprise, LG Group is striving to strengthen its competitiveness in the global market and achieve sustainable growth through its future portfolio in areas like AI, Bio, and Cleantech. The company is dedicated to realizing its vision of being a business that provides value to customers and society, pursuing this mission with unwavering determination. For more information, visit

About LG AI Research

Launched in December 2020 as the artificial intelligence (AI) research hub of South Korea's LG Group, LG AI Research aims to lead the next epoch of artificial intelligence (AI) to realize a promising future by providing optimal research environments and leveraging state-of-the-art AI technologies. And LG AI Research developed its large-scale AI, EXAONE, a 300 billion parametric multimodal AI model, in 2021. EXAONE, which stands for "Expert AI for Everyone," is a multi-modal large-scale AI model that stands out from its peers due to its ability to process both language and visual data. With one of the world's largest learning data capacities, LG AI Research aims to engineer better business decisions through its state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technologies and its continuous effort on fundamental AI research. For more information, visit

SOURCE LG AI Research

