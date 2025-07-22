MENAFN - GetNews)



Licensed advisor Robert Adziashvili launches eHealth20, a digital platform helping New Yorkers and families nationwide compare health insurance plans with real guidance, from PPOs to Medicare and dental coverage.

Robert Adziashvili , a licensed health advisor based in New York, has launched a new platform called eHealth20 to help individuals and families better understand their health insurance options. The site offers a simple, transparent way to explore and compare a wide range of plans, including individual, family, Medicare supplement, travel, and dental coverage.

For many Americans, choosing health insurance is frustrating and unclear. Between changing premiums, network restrictions, and dense policy language, even the most basic decisions can feel overwhelming. eHealth20 is designed to cut through that confusion. It offers clear comparisons, plain-language explanations, and optional one-on-one guidance to help users make confident choices.

“Most people aren't lacking options. They're lacking clarity,” said Adziashvili.“I built eHealth20 to make the process less about sales and more about understanding. Everyone deserves to know what they're signing up for, without pressure.”

The platform focuses heavily on user experience. Visitors can review plan details side by side, learn about deductibles and out-of-pocket costs, and get answers to their questions from licensed professionals. While the platform supports clients across the United States, it has a strong presence in New York, where Adziashvili began helping local residents navigate their coverage needs.

Available plan categories on the site include:



Individual and family health plans

PPO and high-deductible options

Medicare Advantage and Medicare supplement plans

Short-term and travel insurance Vision and dental coverage



Unlike ad-heavy insurance marketplaces, eHealth20 does not sell user data or push specific providers. Its goal is to guide, not persuade. This advisor-first model stands in contrast to many platforms that prioritize volume over service.

The timing reflects a growing demand for more human-centered insurance tools. According to recent forecasts, the global eHealth 2.0 market is projected to reach 851 billion dollars by 2034, growing at a rate of nearly 10 percent per year. Consumers are increasingly turning to platforms that combine digital convenience with personal trust.

Adziashvili's approach was also profiled by BlitzMetrics, which highlighted his strategy of building visibility by offering real value online. The article noted how trusted advisors in fields like health and finance are gaining traction by showing up with transparency instead of noise.

With eHealth20, Adziashvili hopes to make that kind of trust the norm. By giving people tools to explore their options and space to ask questions, the platform aims to turn confusion into confidence.

About eHealth20

eHealth20 is an independent health insurance platform created by licensed advisor Robert Adziashvili. The company offers transparent comparisons for major health, dental, Medicare, and travel insurance plans. Headquartered in New York, eHealth20 serves individuals, families, and small business owners across the nation.