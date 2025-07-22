Aleait Solutions Launches Intrvew.Ai -The AI-Powered Platform Revolutionizing Hiring

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 22, 2025 4:45 am - AleaIT Solutions launches Intrvew, an AI-powered hiring platform offering 24/7 video interviews, instant candidate ranking, and bias-free evaluations-streamlining recruitment for startups, HR teams, and tech firms. Now live at

AleaIT Solutions is thrilled to announce the official launch of Intrvew, a groundbreaking AI-powered hiring platform crafted to modernize and streamline the recruitment process for startups, HR professionals, and tech-driven companies. In today's fast-paced world, traditional hiring methods are often inefficient, time-consuming, and vulnerable to unconscious bias. Intrvew addresses these issues with a smarter, faster, and fairer solution for evaluating talent.



The platform enables organizations to automate video interviews, screen candidates using intelligent AI algorithms, and receive actionable insights in real time-without manual oversight. This helps employers reduce hiring timelines, improve candidate experience, and make informed, objective decisions with confidence and clarity.



“We built Intrvew to simplify the way companies discover talent,” said Ashutosh Bhatia, CEO of AleaIT Solutions.“By automating early-stage interviews, employers save significant time while ensuring that every candidate is evaluated fairly and consistently across all”



Intrvew Highlights:

AI-Powered Video Interviews: Candidates respond to preset questions and are scored instantly using AI.

Automated Shortlisting: Applications are ranked based on job-specific requirements and performance benchmarks.

24/7 Access: Interviews can be taken anytime, anywhere-no need for scheduling or coordination.

Bias-Free Evaluation: The platform ensures consistent and equitable assessment for all applicants, promoting workplace diversity.



Designed for HR managers, startup founders, tech recruiters, and growing enterprises, Intrvew delivers a data-driven, scalable approach to hiring that minimizes effort while maximizing results and decision quality. The platform is now live and open for new users at



About AleaIT Solutions:



AleaIT Solutions is a forward-thinking technology company dedicated to building smart, scalable, and innovative digital solutions for modern businesses. Specializing in artificial intelligence, automation, and custom software development, AleaIT helps organizations of all sizes embrace digital transformation and stay ahead in a competitive landscape. The company's expertise spans across intelligent systems, cloud-based platforms, and enterprise-grade applications, enabling clients to optimize operations, reduce manual overhead, and accelerate growth. With a strong focus on user-centric design and future-ready technology, AleaIT Solutions delivers tools that not only improve productivity and efficiency but also empower teams to make faster, data-driven decisions. Backed by a culture of continuous learning and innovation, AleaIT remains committed to helping businesses evolve, adapt, and thrive in an ever-changing technological environment.