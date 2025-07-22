New AI Engine Improves Cow Disease Detection Accuracy By 30%

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 22, 2025 4:50 am - Gau Sampurna has launched an upgraded AI engine for its Gau Swastha platform, improving disease detection in cows and buffaloes by 30%. With just one left-side photo sent via WhatsApp, farmers get instant reports on health, fertility, milk yield.

Bengaluru, Karnataka | 4 July 2025

In a groundbreaking advancement for India's dairy industry, Gau Sampurna, the agri-tech leader behind the innovative Gau Swastha platform, has launched a next-generation AI engine that improves disease detection accuracy in cows and buffaloes by an impressive 30%.

Designed to serve even the remotest of farmers, the upgraded AI engine offers sharper, faster, and more precise diagnostics accessible directly through a simple WhatsApp photo submission. With just one photo of a cow's left side, the AI evaluates health, detects early signs of disease, estimates milk productivity, assesses fertility status, and even provides market value insights all within seconds.

This is not just a technical upgrade. It's a major leap toward smarter, more affordable, and accessible cattle care for Indian farmers,” said Naveen HonneGowda, Founder of Gau Sampurna.“We've pushed the boundaries of AI to serve those who need it most, our rural dairy heroes.

Key Features of the New AI Engine:

1. +30% improvement in disease detection precision

2. Instant health reports covering disease risk, body score, milk potential, and breeding readiness

3. Trained on millions of cow health data points, refined with field vet validations

4. Seamless use via WhatsApp, making it accessible even in low-tech areas

Transforming Rural Livestock Care

The enhanced Gau Swastha engine marks a significant step forward in Gau Sampurna's vision to transform dairy farming with the power of AI. By removing the need for frequent and costly vet visits, this solution allows farmers to take early action, reduce treatment costs, and avoid major milk production losses.

In addition to disease detection, the system also supports personalized recommendations for nutrition, supplements, and breeding timing helping farmers make data-backed decisions with ease.

Get Started Today

To experience the AI-powered health scanner, farmers simply need to:

Send“Hi” on WhatsApp to 95352 11780

Upload a clear Left-side photo of the cow receive an instant digital health report.