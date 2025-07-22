Send To Self Launches: Say Goodbye To Texting Yourself Reels & Links You'll Never Find Again

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 22, 2025 6:35 am - Send to Self is a new iOS app for people who text themselves links, reels, and ideas. It organizes content with smart categories, fast search, and zero distractions: no setup, no ads, no lost content.

Cebu, Philippines – July 22, 2025 – GILI Software, an independent app and game development studio based in Cebu, today announced the launch of Send to Self, a minimalist bookmarking app now available on the iOS App Store. The app is designed for users who habitually text themselves links, notes, and online content, offering a streamlined and private alternative to cluttered messaging apps and overcomplicated note-taking tools.

Send to Self aims to support a common but underserved habit: using iMessage or other chat apps to store personal content. The app replicates the simplicity of self-messaging while solving its key limitations, such as poor organization, hard-to-find links, and a lack of efficient search features. With a clean interface, no setup required, and no tracking, analytics or ads, Send to Self gives users full control of what they save and when they revisit it.

Key features of the app include:

- Smart categories that let users quickly sort items into“Now” or“Later,” helping to separate urgent tasks from reference material.

- Fast, intuitive search so users can instantly retrieve previously sent links, notes, or media.

- Reminders integration for turning saved content into actionable tasks.

- No email sign-up or account creation, offering a truly frictionless onboarding experience.

- Private and distraction-free environment with no ads, analytics, or third-party data sharing.

According to GILI Software, Send to Self was inspired by real user behaviors.“I know a lot of people who text themselves ideas, articles, reels and to-do's every day. But no app was built specifically for that habit,” said the development team in a statement.“We built Send to Self to turn that daily habit into a tool: one that's fast, private, and impossible to lose track of.”

GILI Software is best known for its previous apps including Tarot Taro, a playful digital tarot experience, and RaceKit, a popular running event discovery app in Cebu. Send to Self marks a new step for the studio into productivity tools, driven by the team's personal frustration with existing options.

The app is available for free download on the iOS App Store. While currently limited to iPhone users, an Android version is being explored based on user demand. Early feedback has been positive, especially among students, creatives, and remote workers who rely on simple digital workflows to stay organized.

For more information and to download Send to Self, visit:

