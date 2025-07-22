Viam And Transmutex Announce Partnership To Improve Nuclear Waste Management Infrastructure
Viam provides the infrastructure to capture this data and build AI models that can pinpoint error sources in real time. The insights gained can quickly diagnose hardware failures and identify optimization opportunities, allowing Transmutex to quickly get reliable ion sources back up and running.
"Transmutex is working to combat one of the most complex challenges in the nuclear energy sector," said Viam Founder and CEO Eliot Horowitz. "Our work together demonstrates Viam's ability to drive actionable insights within even the most complex of systems."
Transmutex's project is supported by a $4.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy's ARPA-E under the NEWTON program. The Geneva, Switzerland-based Transmutex was founded in 2019 by former CERN physicists and focuses on advancing technologies for nuclear waste transmutation, including accelerator-driven systems (ADS) and fast neutron reactors, which promise safer, more efficient waste management.
"To solve major challenges around nuclear waste, we need advanced technology that can help build enduring ion sources," said Franklin Servan-Schreiber, Co-Founder and CEO of Transmutex. "Viam exists at the intersection of data and AI, allowing us to access a level of real-time visibility that is essential for our operations."
Viam's platform helps companies add cutting-edge capabilities to existing systems and build new ones fast by integrating AI, robotics, data and automation. The company was launched in 2020 by Eliot Horowitz, former co-founder and CTO of MongoDB. Earlier this year, Viam closed a Series C funding round led by Union Square Ventures.
About Viam
Viam helps companies unlock the power of AI, data and automation in the physical world. We provide a single platform for engineers of all disciplines to solve problems together and build solutions that are fast and future-proof. Viam powers solutions across robotics, food and beverage, climate tech, marine, industrial manufacturing, and more. Founded in 2020 by former MongoDB co-founder and CTO Eliot Horowitz, Viam is headquartered in New York City. viam
About Transmutex
Transmutex is pioneering a unique accelerator driven subcritical transmutation technology and providing a comprehensive solution to the burden of long-lived, highly radioactive nuclear waste. Conceived at Los Alamos National Laboratory and demonstrated at CERN, our proprietary technology dramatically reduces the lifetime of nuclear waste from up to one million years to approximately 500 years, while also decreasing required storage volume by more than 5x times. Transmuting high level nuclear waste also produces essential rare industrial metals, life-saving medical isotopes and genuinely green energy while breeding fuel that enables energy sovereignty. Founded in 2019 with headquarters in Switzerland, Transmutex has established deep collaborations with top-tier research institutions while securing backing from leading venture capital partners. transmutex
Media Contacts:
Christopher Farrell
Beginners
[email protected]
SOURCE Viam, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment