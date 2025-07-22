Viam And Transmutex Announce Partnership To Improve Nuclear Waste Management Infrastructure

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Transmutex is focused on transforming long-lived radioactive waste into shorter-lived isotopes, addressing a critical challenge in nuclear waste management. While ion sources are critical to nuclear waste transmutation, they are typically optimized for performance rather than longevity. When an ion source shut offs unexpectedly, it can take up to 5 days to restart fully. Reducing these shut downs requires collecting detailed data from a complex network of sensors and leveraging AI/ML to identify root causes.

Viam provides the infrastructure to capture this data and build AI models that can pinpoint error sources in real time. The insights gained can quickly diagnose hardware failures and identify optimization opportunities, allowing Transmutex to quickly get reliable ion sources back up and running.

"Transmutex is working to combat one of the most complex challenges in the nuclear energy sector," said Viam Founder and CEO Eliot Horowitz. "Our work together demonstrates Viam's ability to drive actionable insights within even the most complex of systems."

Transmutex's project is supported by a $4.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy's ARPA-E under the NEWTON program. The Geneva, Switzerland-based Transmutex was founded in 2019 by former CERN physicists and focuses on advancing technologies for nuclear waste transmutation, including accelerator-driven systems (ADS) and fast neutron reactors, which promise safer, more efficient waste management.

"To solve major challenges around nuclear waste, we need advanced technology that can help build enduring ion sources," said Franklin Servan-Schreiber, Co-Founder and CEO of Transmutex. "Viam exists at the intersection of data and AI, allowing us to access a level of real-time visibility that is essential for our operations."

Viam's platform helps companies add cutting-edge capabilities to existing systems and build new ones fast by integrating AI, robotics, data and automation. The company was launched in 2020 by Eliot Horowitz, former co-founder and CTO of MongoDB. Earlier this year, Viam closed a Series C funding round led by Union Square Ventures.

About Viam

Viam helps companies unlock the power of AI, data and automation in the physical world. We provide a single platform for engineers of all disciplines to solve problems together and build solutions that are fast and future-proof. Viam powers solutions across robotics, food and beverage, climate tech, marine, industrial manufacturing, and more. Founded in 2020 by former MongoDB co-founder and CTO Eliot Horowitz, Viam is headquartered in New York City. viam

About Transmutex

Transmutex is pioneering a unique accelerator driven subcritical transmutation technology and providing a comprehensive solution to the burden of long-lived, highly radioactive nuclear waste. Conceived at Los Alamos National Laboratory and demonstrated at CERN, our proprietary technology dramatically reduces the lifetime of nuclear waste from up to one million years to approximately 500 years, while also decreasing required storage volume by more than 5x times. Transmuting high level nuclear waste also produces essential rare industrial metals, life-saving medical isotopes and genuinely green energy while breeding fuel that enables energy sovereignty. Founded in 2019 with headquarters in Switzerland, Transmutex has established deep collaborations with top-tier research institutions while securing backing from leading venture capital partners. transmutex

