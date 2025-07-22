Doceree Launches Co-Pay, An Initiative To Build The Largest Database Of Co-Pay And Affordability Programs

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In the U.S., high out-of-pocket medication costs continue to be one of the biggest barriers to adherence. While co-pay and affordability programs exist in abundance, they often go underutilized-simply because they don't reach patients when and where they need them most. This is exactly what Doceree is aiming to improve with the launch of co-pay -the largest database of co-pay and affordability programs-by shifting the focus from patients to physicians.

Instead of relying on patients to search for support, Doceree empowers pharma manufacturers to deliver affordability messaging directly to healthcare professionals (HCPs), right within their workflows. By integrating with EHR systems, co-pay makes affordability conversations part of the prescribing moment-where they can drive real impact on adherence and access, thereby also improving HCP experience and engagement for EHRs.

"Cost shouldn't stop patients from starting or staying on therapy," said Harshit Jain, MD, Founder & Global CEO of Doceree. "co-pay puts actionable affordability tools in the hands of HCPs, empowering them to support patients in real time and improve outcomes. Afterall, affordability shouldn't be an afterthought-it should be part of the clinical conversation."

Leveraging its robust point-of-care (POC) network and patented technology, Doceree tackles the affordability challenge through a unique set of AI-powered, integrated features:



AI-Powered Nudges: Using its proprietary TriggersTM technology, Doceree delivers contextually relevant, patient-personalized affordability messages based on real-time clinical actions-ensuring support is surfaced precisely when it matters most.

Real-Time Benefit Checks (RTBC): Instantly displays patient-specific prescription costs, coverage options, and available co-pay support-helping HCPs make informed decisions during the prescribing process.

Seamless EHR Integration: Compatible with over 150 EHR platforms-including Epic and Cerner-Doceree's solution requires no setup fees or technical integration from pharma manufacturers, enabling frictionless scalability.

Multi-format Co-pay Distribution: HCPs can share co-pay offers via text, email, patient portals, printed handouts, or directly through e-prescriptions to pharmacies-ensuring accessibility across patient touchpoints.

Compliance-First Architecture: Built to the highest standards of healthcare data privacy, Doceree is fully HIPAA, GDPR, and PHI compliant-putting security at the core of every interaction. Flexible, Scalable Pricing: With a pay-as-you-go model, co-pay allows manufacturers to quickly onboard, scale their programs, and access prescriber-level insights and engagement analytics to measure impact and optimize performance.

To amplify the launch, Doceree also unveils a creatively appealing ad film that captures the essence of this shift. With a quirky yet powerful narrative, the film spotlights how co-pay bridges the affordability gap by bringing pharma, HCPs, and patients together at the right time-making access part of every prescribing decision.

Watch the film here-

"It's a big message, told in a smart, simple way that reflects Doceree's unique approach to solving healthcare's most pressing challenges," adds Harshit Jain, MD.

Doceree invites pharma manufacturers, EHR platforms, and health systems to collaborate in bridging the affordability gap by integrating co-pay into their workflows.

Visit to learn more.

About Doceree

Leading the way in making HCP-patient conversations richer and more meaningful through patented responsive technology, Doceree addresses both current and emerging challenges for healthcare and life sciences organizations in HCP-patient engagement, particularly where digital and technological advancements play a crucial role. We leverage our patented technology to ensure that HCP-patient conversations and interactions are more contextual, richer, and outcome-oriented.

For more information visit

Photo:

Logo:

SOURCE Doceree Inc.