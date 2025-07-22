Girl Scouts Of The USA Introduces Solutions Superstar Program In Partnership With DHL Supply To Help Girls Advance Critical Thinking And Problem-Solving Skills

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announces the launch of Solutions Superstar , a new Girl Scout patch program to challenge girls (K–12) to be creative, solution-minded leaders. This fun-filled, innovative program - made possible by DHL Supply Chain - emphasizes logical reasoning and problem solving.

Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announces the launch of Solutions Superstar, a new Girl Scout patch program to challenge girls (K–12) to be creative, solution-minded leaders. This fun-filled, innovative program - made possible by DHL Supply Chain - emphasizes logical reasoning and problem solving.

Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announces the launch of Solutions Superstar, a new Girl Scout patch program to challenge girls (K–12) to be creative, solution-minded leaders. This fun-filled, innovative program - made possible by DHL Supply Chain - emphasizes logical reasoning and problem solving.

Following a successful two-year pilot with select Girl Scout councils, the challenge-based activity program is now available nationally for all Girl Scouts. From planning cookie delivery routes to inventing new gadgets, girls will build key skills like creative thinking, teamwork and problem-solving, getting a peek into how logistics keeps the world moving. Through these engaging, challenge-based activities, Girl Scouts get to put their curiosity to work while building practical life skills they can use in school, their communities and beyond. Each activity also includes a Future Focus section, helping girls connect what they're learning to real-world careers and opening their eyes to exciting possibilities in supply chain, logistics, engineering and tech.

"We are so grateful for DHL's ongoing support and collaboration on this incredible hands-on program," said GSUSA CEO Bonnie Barczykowski. "By taking on a variety of challenges to earn the Solutions Superstar patch, Girl Scouts can discover new interests, build self-confidence and cultivate their investigative skills, all while exploring unique, in-demand career pathways in a field they may have never imagined."

The proficiencies gained from Girl Scout programming, such as the Solutions Superstar patch program, empower girls to shape the way they imagine their future careers. Women are underrepresented in many industries, including the supply chain and logistics fields. This program is designed to accelerate progress by providing girls with the tools needed to bridge the gap and expose them to a unique career path.

"DHL Supply Chain is pleased to partner with GSUSA and is committed to investing in helping girls develop life-readiness skills, while introducing them to careers in logistics. Together, we're opening doors and inspiring the next generation of female c-suite change-makers," said Jim Monkmeyer, president of transportation for DHL Supply Chain North America and first vice chair of Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland.

According to the 2024 Gartner/AWESOME Women in Supply Chain survey , women make up 40 percent of the supply chain workforce, a one percent decline from previous year. Conversely, women in supervisor/manager and senior manager roles grew by only one percent to 35 percent and 32 percent, respectively. This plateau highlights the need for initiatives like the Solutions Superstar program to engage girls early introducing them to supply chain and logistics fields.

The GSUSA Solutions Superstar program is part of DHL Supply Chain's broader commitment to identify, develop and support the next generation of supply chain professionals. The company provides scholarships, funds university programming and faculty research in supply chain and hosts annual internship programs for universities across the U.S. and Canada.

For more information on the Solutions Superstar patch program, visit girlscouts .

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges-whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. Join us , volunteer , reconnect , or donate .

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With approximately 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, automobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world". DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of approximately 84.2 billion euros in 2024. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

SOURCE GIRL SCOUTS OF THE U.S.A.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED