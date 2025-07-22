Saw Launches New Marketplace, Blog And Enhanced Website

We've just launched our brand-new Saw website - built for speed, clarity, and the future of domain brokerage.

- Jeffrey Gabriel ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Saw, the leader in domain name brokerage, proudly announces the launch of its Marketplace , Blog, and redesigned website, built to provide a more trustworthy, transparent, and seamless experience for domain buyers and sellers.The new Marketplace will showcase the hundreds of thousands of domains available for sale at , further supported by the website redesign. This represents a major upgrade from the previous version, both visually and functionally. With a completely refreshed look and user-first design, the platform now makes it easier than ever to search, evaluate, and purchase premium domains.“Our mission has always been to help people make smarter domain decisions,” said Jeffrey Gabriel, Founder of Saw.“This new platform reflects our ongoing commitment to transparency, trust, and customer success. Whether you're buying your first domain or building a portfolio, we've built a smoother, smarter experience from start to finish.”Key Improvements Include:.Streamlined navigation and simplified domain search.Expanded TLD support in our domain appraisal tool.Stronger trust signals, including TXT record verifications and enhanced live support.Sales landers indexed by Google, boosting visibility for domain listings.Direct access to expert brokers for faster and personalized communicationAdditionally, tens of thousands of buyers visit the platform monthly in search of premium domains and investment opportunities. The new website is designed to better connect them with the right domains or services, faster and more efficiently than ever before.New Blog Focused on Strategy and EducationAs part of the relaunch, Saw also introduced a new blog at /blog , featuring content written by domain experts. The blog extends beyond industry updates, providing practical insights on managing domain portfolios, navigating acquisitions, and maximizing long-term value. Whether you're a first-time buyer or a seasoned investor, the blog is designed to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve.Looking AheadThe new platform is a reflection of Saw's long-term commitment to making domain transactions easier, more transparent, and better supported. By focusing on education, usability, and real human support, the team aims to help buyers and sellers navigate the domain space with greater confidence.About SawSaw is a domain brokerage firm built on a single core belief: domains matter. Founded by industry pioneer Jeffrey Gabriel, the company is dedicated to helping businesses and individuals acquire the domain names they need to grow, build trust, and establish a strong online presence.With decades of combined experience and over $550 million in domain sales, the Saw team brings unmatched expertise, transparency, and personalized service to every transaction. Whether you're buying, selling, or appraising, Saw is your trusted partner in navigating the domain marketplace with confidence

