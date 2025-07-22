Campusiq, Formerly Degree Analytics, Expands Vision For Space Intelligence In Higher Ed

CampusIQ logo

New name reflects the company's evolution into a leading platform for space planning, operational efficiency, and sustainability in higher education.

- Aaron Benz, Founder of CampusIQAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CampusIQ , formerly Degree Analytics, announced today the company's new name and brand to reflect its leadership in space intelligence for higher education. Amid rising demands for sustainable and efficient campus operations, CampusIQ represents the company's expanded role in helping colleges and universities improve space planning, optimize operations, and make data-informed decisions.From its 2014 roots in student success analytics, CampusIQ has evolved into the go-to platform for real-time space optimization. The company has expanded its footprint to serve facilities, campus planning, and operations teams nationwide in ways that improve efficiency, sustainability, and the student experience. Thus, paving the way for AI-powered campuses of tomorrow.“Degree Analytics served us well in our early days, but we've outgrown it-like a campus expanding beyond its original blueprint,” said Aaron Benz, Founder of CampusIQ.“Today, CampusIQ embodies our mission: empowering higher education leaders with real-time space intelligence to make bolder, data-informed decisions. We're not just measuring occupancy, we're unlocking efficiencies that save millions, drive sustainability, and create vibrant learning environments where every square foot enhances the student journey and institutional success.”CampusIQ's momentum has accelerated rapidly within the last 12 months, adding 22 new institutions, maintaining a 100 percent renewal rate, and helping identify millions of dollars in space and operational savings. Each week, its platform processes billions of data points from campus Wi-Fi, scheduling, and building systems. This data is then analyzed by industry experts within CampusIQ to provide guidance and direction to campus leaders. Earlier this year, the company announced a $5 million funding round led by Austin-based LiveOak Ventures to support the next generation of its space intelligence platform.In a year where higher ed budgets are strained by enrollment shifts and higher costs, CampusIQ's tools deliver immediate ROI as evidenced by customer feedback:-- From Jon Varnell, University of Central Florida, Vice President of Administration Operations and Chief Infrastructure Officer. "Space we aren't using is space we can't afford. CampusIQ is the 'Truth Serum' we use to understand what's actually happening."-- From Josh Gerken, Associated Vice President, Asset Management at the University of Texas at San Antonio:“The deployment of CampusIQ technology at UTSA has empowered us to implement targeted energy-saving strategies across our campus. By identifying specific building zones and time periods where cooling demand can be reduced, we've been able to align HVAC operations with actual usage patterns-leading to projected six-figure annual savings.”-- From Jeremy Brown, Vice President for Information Technology at Colorado Mesa University:“Our partnership with CampusIQ has provided real-time, actionable insights, enabling us to make informed decisions that significantly benefit our students' academic success and overall experience. The data uncovered opportunities for resource optimization, allowing us to reallocate underutilized computer lab spaces and maximize our budget efficiency.”The company will be speaking at the upcoming Campus Facilities Management Technology Association (CFTA) conference in Minneapolis, August 5–7. CampusIQ's Senior Director of Insights and Strategy Alyson Goff will take part in two sessions on the topic of unlocking value from campus data.All existing services and partnerships remain unchanged, now under the CampusIQ banner. To learn more about CampusIQ and its space intelligence platform, visit .###About CampusIQCampusIQ is the leading provider of space occupancy and space intelligence solutions purpose-built for higher education. Serving over 50 institutions and more than 1 million students, CampusIQ helps facilities leaders and campus planners turn real-time data into smarter decisions. To date, the platform has analyzed over 225 million square feet of campus space and maintains a 100% renewal rate-proof of the trust and value delivered to colleges and universities across the country. Catch our weekly Bow Tie Tuesday insights on LinkedIn or learn more at .

