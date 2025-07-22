403
Russia responds to EU sanctions with banning number of officials
(MENAFN) Russia has announced entry bans on a number of EU officials in response to the European Union’s 17th and 18th rounds of sanctions, which target individuals and entities accused of supplying military aid to Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Western nations have introduced a sweeping array of sanctions against Moscow. The most recent EU sanctions package, the 18th, targets Russia’s energy and banking sectors.
Labeling the measures as “unfriendly actions,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said it had expanded its blacklist of those barred from entering the country. This includes EU officials, representatives from member states, and individuals from other European nations seen as supporting the EU’s stance against Russia.
The blacklist targets European security personnel, supporters of Ukraine, and individuals accused of challenging Russia’s territorial claims or blocking Russian ships in the Baltic Sea. It also includes politicians and activists, though specific names were not made public.
The EU’s latest sanctions prohibit dealings with 22 more Russian banks and the Russian Direct Investment Fund. They also ban any activity related to the Nord Stream pipelines. Additional sanctions were placed on seven firms based in the UAE accused of aiding Russian oil exports, as well as India’s Nayara Energy (partly owned by Russia’s Rosneft), two Chinese banks, and five Chinese companies.
