Shopware Reports Exponential Growth In North America For The First Half Of 2025

Credits surge to the addition of flagship clients and solid expansion of their ever-growing partner network.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopware US, the leading global e-commerce platform, has reported triple-digit YoY growth for the first half of 2025, thanks to a series of major client wins, an expanding partner network, and product innovations that have kept Shopware at the forefront of Agentic Commerce AI innovation. The company's success was recently recognized by B2B Paradigm in their latest report, receiving a medal in 11 out of 12 categories for commerce solutions tailored to mid-size merchants.

Shopware has added several marquee clients across a variety of verticals, including UPPAbaby, Good360, Eagle Crusher, BlueAlly, Noble, and Dynamic Team Sports. The platform has also broadened its partnerships network across the region with new partners in the areas of payments, functionality, and hosting with these new partner integrations: PayTrace, BlueSnap, Klaviyo, Vouched, Dopple, Zamp, Hawksearch, Sitevibes, Ibexa, iPaaS, Webscale, and Liquid Web.

The release of Shopware AI has proven pivotal toward automating workflows and simplifying operations, embedded with AI functionally which gives merchants much-needed tools to succeed in an AI-driven world. Enhanced B2B components further empower merchants to manage complex business models, ultimately leading to greater success and scalability. Earlier this year, Shopware announced their Agentic Commerce Alliance , an initiative which aims to protect merchant independence and preserve diversity across the globe as AI monopolization by large players like Google, Amazon and OpenAI increasingly becomes a threat to merchants.

To further capitalize on this growth, Shopware has appointed Ryan Mercier as Vice President of Sales for North America, responsible for scaling marketing efforts and strengthening client relationships as Shopware deepens its presence across the US and Canada.

"Shopware North America had an exceptional first half of 2025, surpassing all our targets and achieving 300% year-over-year growth in this market. To build on our momentum and continue gaining market share, we're deepening our investment by bringing on Ryan to help lead the next phase of our growth," said Jason Nyhus, President and General Manager, Shopware North America.

Later this year, on September 16, Shopware will spotlight their success at their annual community events: Shoptoberfest and Shopware Community Day . These annual events bring together industry leaders to celebrate progress in e-commerce, highlight merchant success and explore what the future has in store.

