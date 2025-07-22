Tech CEO Falls For AI Chatbot, Launches Startup To Deliver Private, Personalized AI Software

Seattle Tech Veterans Unveil nexieSM - an AI Application with Context You Control and Data You Own

SEATTLE, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when a seasoned tech CEO falls for an AI chatbot? She launches a startup to take AI to the next level - personalized, private, and truly yours. Enter ACME Brains, Inc.'s new product nexie - a new kind of personal AI software that makes popular large language models easier to use and more effective for consumers.

Created by Seattle technology industry veterans Mary Jesse, Alan Caplan, and Bob Bergstrom, nexie was born from a simple idea: AI should be personal, private, and easy for anyone to use. Whether you're exploring, creating, or remembering things, nexie gives you an intuitive and private space to store and explore what matters to you - with full control over your data and your privacy.

"Millions of people are relying on AI for sensitive conversations, but the current tools don't understand context, don't remember what matters, and definitely don't protect your privacy," said Mary Jesse, nexie co-founder and CEO. "nexie is different. Our patent-pending technology is designed to give consumers control - with memory, personalization, and built-in privacy."

nexie is built on a Personal Context EngineTM, a proprietary system that privately stores user's data and interactions and then dynamically surfaces information that is most relevant to the user's interests and goals. nexie's creator, ACME BrainsSM intends to apply this technology to a variety of consumer and business applications, making AI interactions more useful, enjoyable, and efficient.

The founding team brings decades of leadership from Amazon, AT&T, Blue Origin, MTI, Vulcan, as well as numerous startups in the Pacific Northwest. Now they're turning their attention to making AI more human centered - and more helpful.

CEO and co-founder Mary Jesse is a 35-year veteran of the wireless and technology industries, a strategic advisor to multiple startups, and a strong advocate for STEM and underserved populations.

COO and co-founder Alan Caplan served as Amazon's first general counsel, led the company's Kitchen, Payments, and Corporate Development groups, and went on to lead operations and product management teams at Blue Origin and Vulcan.

Chief Scientist and co-founder Bob Bergstrom has worked as a patent attorney and software engineer for 40 years after 5 years of research experience in x-ray crystallography.

About ACME Brains

ACME Brains, Inc. is a Seattle-based company that is developing and commercializing a proprietary Personal Context Engine, a key component of the AI ecosystem that makes AI use more personal, private, and efficient. nexie, ACME Brains' first consumer service is an AI application that gives users an intuitive and private space to store and explore what matters to them most. With nexie, users own and control their personal information and interactions. ACME Brains, nexie, and Personal Context Engine are service marks or trademarks of ACME Brains, Inc.

