Woolpert Acquires Dawood, Award-Winning, Pennsylvania-Based Infrastructure And Geospatial Firm

More than 150 engineers, surveyors, and geospatial professionals will join forces with Woolpert, expanding its transportation and utilities capabilities and global footprint.

PITTSBURGH, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert has acquired Dawood Engineering Inc. (Dawood), an award-winning, 33-year-old infrastructure and geospatial technology firm with presence throughout the Eastern U.S., Europe, and the Middle East. Founded by civil engineer and entrepreneur Bony Dawood, PE, the multidisciplinary engineering company specializes in infrastructure development and geospatial technologies. Dawood is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and has a staff of over 150.

Dawood is a lead engineering and surveying consultant on major bridge, highway, and traffic projects for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, Massachusetts Department of Transportation, and municipal entities such as the cities of Philadelphia and Boston. Dawood is also a market leader in the energy and utilities industry, and this experience further diversifies Woolpert's portfolio in the oil and natural gas, pipeline, electric utility, and alternative energy sectors.

"We are incredibly proud to welcome the Dawood team to Woolpert. I've had the pleasure of knowing Bony for more than a decade, and I've seen the innovative, nimble, and entrepreneurial approach he has taken to building the business," Woolpert President and CEO Neil Churman said. "I am also thrilled for Woolpert to strengthen our presence in Pennsylvania. Having participated in the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit in my hometown of Pittsburgh last week, it's clear that Pennsylvania is going to be a leader in advancing artificial intelligence, data centers, power and energy development, and critical infrastructure-all areas where Woolpert has deep experience supporting our clients. The addition of the Dawood team further builds on our commitment to creating jobs and supporting economic growth in Pennsylvania and beyond."

Dawood CEO Bony Dawood echoed Churman's sentiment.

"Throughout our history, we have focused on delivering excellent solutions to our clients, building lasting relationships, and pushing the envelope of our profession," Dawood said. "Together with Woolpert, we are ideally suited to support the technological and physical infrastructure needed to advance our clients' objectives. This next chapter, as part of the world's leading AEG firm, creates an environment where all of our professionals will thrive."

Dawood's turnkey surveying, 3D laser scanning, GIS, building information modeling, digital twin, and first-of-its-kind Twin Track building management mobile application also fit well with Woolpert's geospatial capabilities. Woolpert is a global leader in geospatial services, collecting, processing, and delivering imagery and lidar data from mountaintops to the seafloor for myriad applications worldwide.

Woolpert Infrastructure Sector Leader Bryan Dickerson said the move deepens Woolpert's technical bench.

"Dawood's work on projects like the $10 million Riverlands Safety Improvements Project for U.S. routes 322, 11, and 15, and pioneering digital twin initiatives-like the Royal Łazienki Museum in Poland-brings invaluable expertise in complex infrastructure, heritage preservation, and geographic information systems (GIS)-enabled solutions for clients across transportation, energy, utilities, and municipal sectors," Dickerson said. "This is more than an acquisition-it's a partnership built on mutual respect, shared values, and complementary strengths. For our clients and our people, it's a true win‐win."

About Woolpert

Woolpert is a global leader in architecture, engineering, and geospatial (AEG) services, with over a century of experience driving innovation and delivering impact. We fuse deep technical expertise with a forward-thinking mindset to solve complex challenges across the public, private, and government sectors. Woolpert is proud to be a certified Great Place to Work, a Top 25 Building Design+Construction firm, a Top 50 Engineering News-Record Design firm, and a Global Top 100 Geospatial company. Woolpert operates from more than 75 offices across five continents-building smarter, more resilient communities around the world. Learn more at woolpert .

About Dawood

Established in 1992, Dawood Engineering focuses on adding value for clients. We employ licensed engineers and geospatial professionals in more than 40 U.S. states-designing, planning, surveying, and constructing sustainable environments. Dawood engineers and geoenables solutions throughout the transportation, utility, energy, municipal, heritage and real estate markets. Our team has achieved 15 awards globally, where we transform digital twins with smart infrastructure tools like Twin Track. Dawood workforce development and Future Cities efforts advance STEM initiatives. Learn more at dawood .

