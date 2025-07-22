Palo Alto Networks Completes Acquisition Of Protect AI

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The integration of Protect AI's forward-thinking technology and its team of experts will be a cornerstone of Palo Alto Networks' Prisma® AIRS TM, the industry's most comprehensive AI security platform. Organizations are increasingly building complex ecosystems of AI models, applications, and agents. This creates a dynamic new attack surface with risks that traditional security approaches cannot address. The combination of Protect AI and Palo Alto Networks brings together model scanning, posture management, AI red teaming, runtime protection, and AI agent security, enabling Prisma AIRS to help businesses confidently deploy AI-driven innovation while ensuring a formidable security posture from development through runtime.

Anand Oswal, SVP and GM of Network Security, Palo Alto Networks, said:

"The promise of AI is immense, but so are the security risks. Our customers are moving quickly to adopt AI and are asking for a partner who can secure their entire AI ecosystem at scale. Protect AI's capabilities are a powerful complement to our innovative Prisma AIRS platform, and scales our ability to provide both depth and breadth in AI security to deliver protection across the entire AI lifecycle."

Protect AI CEO Ian Swanson joins Palo Alto Networks as VP, Product, Prisma AIRS, comments:

"Joining forces with Palo Alto Networks propels our team and AI security platform into a new era of scale and impact. Our vision has always been to make AI secure, safe, and trustworthy for everyone. With Palo Alto Networks' global reach, deep cybersecurity expertise, and commitment to innovation, we can accelerate this vision exponentially. We are thrilled to integrate our capabilities into Prisma AIRS and continue innovating to empower a broader set of customers to build and deploy AI bravely."

Innovation and technology leader Leidos, a strategic partner to both companies, is already demonstrating safe AI acceleration for government customers with Prisma AIRS, reflecting the anticipation of hundreds of organizations for a single, comprehensive security platform.

Eric Moore, CTO, Digital Modernization Sector at Leidos said:

"Securing AI-from the model file to runtime behavior-requires a holistic, platform-based approach. With Protect AI now part of Palo Alto Networks, organizations can rely on a single vendor to address end-to-end AI risk, including model vulnerability scanning, automated red teaming, and runtime protection. This is especially critical in regulated industries and national security environments where the adoption of AI is accelerating and the risks are uniquely high. The acquisition represents a leap forward in delivering Secure AI By Design-from code to mission-critical deployment. As one of the early adopters of Protect AI, Leidos is proud to help the most advanced government and industry users build, deploy, and manage secure AI systems aligned with national security objectives."

For TELUS Digital, a leading telecommunications provider at the forefront of AI transformation, securing new AI tools is a top priority.

As an early customer of Prisma AIRS, Steve Jablonski, CTO, TELUS Digital, shares:

"What we're excited about with Prisma AIRS is the ability to see how API calls are being made. We can look at malicious detections that are being performed by AI tools across the board."

Showcasing AI Security Innovation at Black Hat USA 2025

Visit the Palo Alto Networks (Booth #3240) and Protect AI (Booth #3264) booths for security solution demonstrations and discussions, featuring Prisma AIRS at the upcoming Black Hat USA 2025 conference in Las Vegas from August 5-7, where together they will share insights into the evolving landscape of AI security.

