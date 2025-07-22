Realm.Security Releases Industry-First AI-Native Security Data Pipeline Platform To Deliver Immediate Control Over Exploding Security Data Volumes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-Powered Platform Saves Security Team $250K+ Annually While Eliminating Manual Data Pipeline Configuration

BOSTON, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With security teams grappling to control exponentially growing data volumes, skyrocketing SIEM costs, and increasingly complex multi-cloud environments, Realm.Security , the security data pipeline company that redefines how teams manage security telemetry, today announced four new modules of its AI-powered Security Data Pipeline Platform (SDPP), providing security teams complete control over their security data, from source to storage.

The new modular capabilities mark a major milestone, empowering security teams to shape the flow of logs and telemetry with precision, transparency, and automation without requiring any manual configuration or professional services. U.S.-based benefits and payroll provider Vensure Employer Solutions deployed new Data Filtering Module, Realm Focus, to remove 80% of non-security-relevant data flowing to their primary detection platform, resulting in over $250,000 in annual SIEM cost savings while maintaining full security visibility.

“Our vision is simple: enable security teams of all sizes to take complete control of their security data,” said Peter Martin, Co-Founder and CEO of“The new SDPP modules represent a fundamental shift from manual, time-intensive data management to intelligent, automated pipelines that let teams start fast, scale smart, and focus on what matters most-protecting their organizations."









Transforming Security Data Management Through AI-Driven Automation

The four new SDPP modules can be deployed individually or together, supporting organizations at any stage of their security data management journey:



Realm Focus (Data Filtering): Identifies and filters high-volume, low-signal logs before they hit expensive destinations, without sacrificing visibility.



Realm Privacy Guard (Data Privacy): Automatically detects and redacts sensitive fields before routing data to storage or downstream tools.

Realm Unity (Data Normalization): Shapes logs into a clean, consistent schema at ingest-no brittle regex, no manual rewrites. Realm Data Haven (Fully Automated Security Lake): Centralizes and manages security data lakes without the overhead-automated setup, smart storage, built-in querying.



Customers Achieve Measurable Return-On-Investment

"Realm's Data Filtering module (Realm Focus) allows us to remove data which would never be needed for detection or an investigation. This saves us a significant amount of operational budget, which can be repurposed for other strategic priorities," said Dwayne Smith, Sr. VP Information Security and Global CISO at Vensure Employer Solutions. "This is a game-changer for budget-constrained security teams."

“The platform's impact extends beyond cost savings,” Aaron Weismann, CISO of Main Line Health, explains,“Realm is uniquely positioned to give us a comprehensive view of what data we're piping where and identify the elements we really care about. By providing an elegant and straightforward view into that data movement, we have control over how our data is being leveraged. That's going to reduce the time to manage data and increase the availability for data strategy, critical to advancing our security posture.”

Designed for Modern Security Stacks

platform integrates seamlessly with modern security stacks and existing tools, allowing teams to start small and expand additional capabilities over time. The customer journey typically begins with optimizing ingestion and reducing operational costs. It then progresses toward refining an organization's overall data strategy, including removing sensitive data, normalizing formats, and supporting strategic investments in detection, managed services, or storage and archiving. Whether optimizing ingestion for SIEM, routing alerts to MDR providers, or building durable, compliant pipelines, helps teams move faster with less effort.

"The release of these capabilities demonstrates what's possible when AI is truly embedded in solution delivery," continued Martin. "By building security pipelines on cutting-edge technology, we're empowering customers to achieve outcomes faster than traditional approaches ever allowed."

Inc.'s Security Data Pipeline Platform (SDPP) industry-defining modules are available today. To learn more about and platform modules visit or request a demo at .

About Inc.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, helps security teams cut costs and improve outcomes by transforming how they manage and route security data. Founded by industry veterans with decades of experience defending against evolving threats, Realm's AI-native Security Data Pipeline Platform is radically simple to deploy and operate.

By embedding artificial intelligence across the platform, Realm enables faster, smarter outcomes without the manual overhead, with modular capabilities including data filtering, privacy masking, normalization, and automated security data lakes. Learn more at .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact: ...rity