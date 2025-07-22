Direct Travel Unveils Long-Term Sustainability And Social Impact Strategy To Transform Business Travel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Framework Reflects Company's Vision for a More Sustainable, Equitable, and Resilient Future in Travel

Denver, CO, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Travel, Inc. , a market leader in corporate travel management, today released its long-term strategic framework to accelerate the company's leadership in sustainability and social impact. The strategy is informed by a comprehensive double materiality assessment and directly aligns with global initiatives such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the UN Global Compact. Drawing from these insights and principles, the framework is rooted in four key pillars: journey of the whole traveler, path to belonging and inclusion, navigating the climate crisis, and connection to place and community.

“At Direct Travel, sustainability and social impact are deeply embedded in our business strategy, serving as a powerful engine for innovation and growth,” said Christal Bemont, CEO of Direct Travel.“This commitment not only drives progress within our organization, but also contributes to the broader goals of our clients, global partners and suppliers. We believe that transparency builds trust, and for global enterprises in our network this is foundational to long-term success.”

The sustainability and social impact framework details each of Direct Travel's goals and commitment areas, including:

Journey of the Whole Traveler

Direct Travel aspires to advance a new standard of traveler care that builds on a strong foundation of duty of care, fully embracing well-being, accessibility, cultural awareness, and a sense of belonging. Direct Travel's business travelers benefit from 24/7 emergency support and industry-leading duty of care protocols, prioritizing safety and well-being at every step.

Path to Belonging and Inclusion

Direct Travel is committed to fostering an increasingly diverse and inclusive workplace and supplier ecosystem, striving to build on current leadership representation and expand equity throughout the organization. In fact, 54% of leadership roles at Direct Travel, including 46% of the Executive Committee, are held by women.

Navigating the Climate Crisis

Direct Travel aims to contribute to the transition to a low-carbon future by optimizing its operations, empowering clients to make sustainable travel choices, and engaging the company's travel service providers to set science-based targets to guide progress. As of 2025, 70% of Direct Travel's global workforce is remote, helping to significantly reduce GHG emissions from employee commuting. Furthermore, an impressive 61% of Direct Travel's client air travel emissions last year were attributed to airlines with Science-Based Targets (SBTi)–approved climate goals, underscoring the company's unwavering commitment to eco-conscious suppliers.

Connection to Place and Community

At Direct Travel, we seek to deepen our positive impact through philanthropic and community engagement initiatives, growing partnerships and support that strengthen the places and people connected to our business. Through a partnership with Compuadopt, Direct Travel securely refurbishes and distributes retired devices to low-income households across a national network, creating a true multiplier effect in digital access and social advancement.

“Direct Travel's Sustainability and Social Impact initiatives drive meaningful action and outcomes across our workplace and the travel experiences we create for our clients,” said Matt Esper, Director of Sustainability & Social Impact at Direct Travel.“Sustainable practices lead to stronger client relationships, improved operational efficiency, and long-term growth. We are proud to demonstrate that doing what's right for the planet and society, is also what's right for business.”

These achievements are just the beginning. Direct Travel is actively scaling its sustainability and social impact strategy to deliver measurable, meaningful progress for its clients, employees, and the communities it serves.

To access the full report and learn more about how Direct Travel is proactively addressing sustainability and social impact issues, visit:

