Aqua Security Launches Secure AI Advisory Program

BOSTON, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security, the pioneer in cloud native security, today announced the Secure AI Advisory Program, a strategic initiative that brings together enterprise security leaders who are actively adopting AI to guide how Secure AI is applied in production. The program reflects strong market momentum following Aqua's Secure AI launch at RSA and the growing demand to operationalize AI security with real-time visibility, control, and governance.

As organizations embed generative AI and large language model capabilities into cloud native applications, they face new risks around prompt-based attacks, policy enforcement, and data exposure. Secure AI addresses these risks with deep application-layer visibility and protection inside containerized workloads. The Secure AI Advisory Program brings together security leaders to help guide how these capabilities are applied and scaled in real-world environments.

“As organizations move quickly to adopt AI, security leaders are looking for practical ways to govern and protect these workloads,” said Amir Jerbi, CTO and co-founder of Aqua Security.“This program is about working hand-in-hand with those leaders to ensure that Secure AI delivers the visibility, policy enforcement, and runtime protection they need to adopt AI responsibly at scale.”

Participants in the Secure AI Advisory Program will:



Share insights and requirements based on their AI adoption goals

Collaborate directly with Aqua product and engineering leaders

Help shape policies and best practices for secure AI deployment in production Validate use cases across visibility, governance, and threat detection

According to Gartner, more than 70% of AI applications are built and deployed in containers, running on Kubernetes and cloud native infrastructure. Secure AI brings runtime protection to these environments using Aqua's lightweight eBPF-based technology, enabling organizations to secure AI features at the application layer without code changes.

Secure AI is a fully integrated capability of the Aqua Platform and part of its broader CNAPP offering. It remains the only solution that delivers real-time, application-layer protection for AI workloads across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The Advisory Program represents Aqua's commitment to building secure AI with and for the security community.

