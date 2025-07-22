The Petshop Completes Acquisition Of Pethaus In The UAE

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, UAE - July 22, 2025 : The Petshop, the UAE's largest pet care retailer, has completed the acquisition of PetHaus, a specialist retailer and service provider in the UAE. This strategic move further reinforces ​​The Petshop's leading pet care industry development in the UAE and supports its ongoing growth and expansion efforts across the country.

As part of the acquisition, The Petshop will take over the day-to-day operations of PetHaus' two stores located in City Land Mall and on Sheikh Zayed Road. PetHaus will continue to run as its own brand under The Petshop Group, alongside other group brands like Petsville (boarding and daycare), Lucky Vet (veterinary services), and PetHQ (B2B distribution).

Amr Hazem, CEO of The Petshop Group, said,“The acquisition of PetHaus is a milestone in The Petshop Group's strategic growth journey. Adding PetHaus to our expanding footprint underscores our commitment to enhancing our presence in key communities across Dubai, while providing high quality products and services to residents with the utmost convenience.”

PetHaus was initially launched in 2020 as an e-commerce platform and subsequently expanded into physical retail with locations on Sheikh Zayed Road and at Cityland Mall. In addition to retail, ​PetHaus also offers cat boarding services, making it a complementary addition to The Petshop's existing service ecosystem.

Established in 2011, The Petshop has built a strong omnichannel presence through its nine brick-and-mortar stores, a comprehensive e-commerce platform serving all Emirates, and a wide range of services ​including grooming, relocation and aquatic services. The acquisition of PetHaus aligns with The Petshop's vision to expand its footprint and provide enhanced offerings to a broader customer base.

With backing from Aliph Capital, a UAE-based private equity firm that invested in The Petshop Group in 2022, the company is actively working to bring together the fragmented pet care market in the UAE and grow its business across the Middle East. Today, the Group offers over 12,000 products in-store and online, distributes more than 50 exclusive global brands like Lily's Kitchen, Open Farm, , Orijen, and Acana, and runs advanced warehousing and fast delivery services.