The Petshop Completes Acquisition Of Pethaus In The UAE
Dubai, UAE - July 22, 2025 : The Petshop, the UAE's largest pet care retailer, has completed the acquisition of PetHaus, a specialist retailer and service provider in the UAE. This strategic move further reinforces The Petshop's leading pet care industry development in the UAE and supports its ongoing growth and expansion efforts across the country.
As part of the acquisition, The Petshop will take over the day-to-day operations of PetHaus' two stores located in City Land Mall and on Sheikh Zayed Road. PetHaus will continue to run as its own brand under The Petshop Group, alongside other group brands like Petsville (boarding and daycare), Lucky Vet (veterinary services), and PetHQ (B2B distribution).
Amr Hazem, CEO of The Petshop Group, said,“The acquisition of PetHaus is a milestone in The Petshop Group's strategic growth journey. Adding PetHaus to our expanding footprint underscores our commitment to enhancing our presence in key communities across Dubai, while providing high quality products and services to residents with the utmost convenience.”
PetHaus was initially launched in 2020 as an e-commerce platform and subsequently expanded into physical retail with locations on Sheikh Zayed Road and at Cityland Mall. In addition to retail, PetHaus also offers cat boarding services, making it a complementary addition to The Petshop's existing service ecosystem.
Established in 2011, The Petshop has built a strong omnichannel presence through its nine brick-and-mortar stores, a comprehensive e-commerce platform serving all Emirates, and a wide range of services including grooming, relocation and aquatic services. The acquisition of PetHaus aligns with The Petshop's vision to expand its footprint and provide enhanced offerings to a broader customer base.
With backing from Aliph Capital, a UAE-based private equity firm that invested in The Petshop Group in 2022, the company is actively working to bring together the fragmented pet care market in the UAE and grow its business across the Middle East. Today, the Group offers over 12,000 products in-store and online, distributes more than 50 exclusive global brands like Lily's Kitchen, Open Farm, , Orijen, and Acana, and runs advanced warehousing and fast delivery services.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment