Othello Launches AI Sales Assistant To Transform The Way Sales Teams Close Deals

Othello , an AI-powered sales assistant, has officially launched after several months in stealth, offering a game-changing solution to help sales and go-to-market (GTM) teams improve productivity, close deals faster, and close deals with greater consistency. Built on a proprietary sales AI model, Othello is designed to act as a real-time partner for sales professionals: guiding, automating, and coaching them at every stage of the sales process.

Founded less than a year ago by CEO Jared Zelman and built by the team behind Cicero, the platform has quickly gained traction across industries. In under six months, Othello has grown to over 5,000 users, including customers from multiple Fortune 500 companies, and is on track to reach $1 million in revenue, all within its first six months. The platform's rapid growth clearly displays a market demand for AI-driven sales software that enhances both individual performance and team efficiency.

“Most GTM teams suffer from the same issue: 20 percent of reps generate 80 percent of the results, while the other reps lag,” said Jared Zelman, CEO and Founder of Othello.“We created Othello to fix that. Our AI Sales Assistant helps every rep perform like a top performer by reinforcing best practices. Othello acts like a wingman, ensuring that reps say the right things in meetings, prep for meetings correctly, and make the most of next steps and closings.”

Othello integrates seamlessly into existing sales workflows, including popular platforms like Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Slack. It helps sales professionals prepare for meetings by auto-generating call briefs that highlight relevant prospect details, likely objections, and recommended actions. During live sales calls, Othello provides real-time guidance through digital cue cards that coach reps on what to say and how to navigate objections. After the call, it automatically logs notes, updates CRM fields, and generates follow-up tasks, eliminating hours of manual admin work and ensuring improved win rates.

In addition to streamlining daily workflows, Othello offers advanced sales intelligence and time tracking tools that allow managers to see how reps are spending their time. This enables sales leaders to spot inefficiencies, adjust unproductive habits, and scale what's working across the team. For organizations that follow custom sales processes, Othello's AI can be trained on business-specific data to ensure that every rep adheres to the company's unique methodology. Where no custom process exists, it defaults to a proven general sales framework, making it easy to implement at any stage of the business.

The results speak for themselves. Othello users have reported a 10 to 15 percent increase in win rates, a reduction in sales cycles by 8 to 10 percent, and an average of more than seven hours saved per week per rep. These gains not only improve individual performance but also allow teams to scale faster without adding headcount.

Othello is set to establish a new benchmark for sales technology. More than just another automation tool, Othello represents a shift in how GTM and sales teams can operate and bring structure, consistency, and real-time intelligence into every part of the sales process. Othello is positioned to become an essential platform for any company serious about performance, productivity, and predictable growth.