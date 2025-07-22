Group2fa® Launches Web App And Enables Multiuser 2FA Capabilities In More Countries With New Login Option

MENAFN - PR Newswire) TUCSON, Ariz., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Group2FA, the pioneering provider of multiuser two-factor authentication (2FA) for shared accounts, today announced several new features for its innovative Group2FA App . As the first application designed to streamline 2FA verification for trusted groups, Group2FA continues to enhance security and convenience for families, teams, and businesses worldwide.

Web App Now Available – Users can now log in via a web browser to access incoming messages and manage their groups.

Improved Group Management – Group administrators can now authorize trusted group members to help manage group membership. Designated group managers can add, remove, and update members as needed.

Login with WhatsApp – Group2FA now supports OTP delivery via WhatsApp during login and registration. This provides end-to-end encryption and ensures more reliable passcode delivery in regions where SMS is inconsistent.

Expanded Country Support – Thanks to WhatsApp integration, Group2FA is now available in Indonesia, Malaysia, Portugal, Serbia, Switzerland, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Customizable Licensing Options – Flexible licensing is available for organizations that require a large number of Group2FA Numbers or Authenticator Groups. Contact Group2FA for tailored solutions.

"Our users have been growing to include daily money managers who recognize the game-changing solution Group2FA provides for secure, hassle-free authentication across shared accounts. These expanded features now provide greater global accessibility and even more control over their security; while maintaining the ease of use that sets Group2FA apart," said Kevin Goldstein, Founder of Group2FA . "From responding to OTP requests to managing detailed message logs, we're making multiuser 2FA smarter, more accessible, and more efficient."

Flexible Subscription Plans to Meet Every Need

The Group2FA App is easy to set up and offers multiple subscription options, including:



VoIP Group2FA Number Plans – SMS-based authentication for shared accounts

Non-VoIP Enterprise Number Plans – Enhanced compatibility & tracking features, including Advanced Audit Authenticator-Only Groups – Perfect for teams that rely solely on QR-code-based authentication

To learn more about how Group2FA simplifies multiuser 2FA authentication, visit Group2FA .

About Group2FA ®

Founded in 2022 by entrepreneur Kevin Goldstein , Group2FA revolutionizes two-factor authentication for shared accounts. With its patent-pending technology, Group2FA allows trusted family members or co-workers to securely access shared accounts by forwarding SMS-based OTPs or QR-code authenticator codes-eliminating the need for manual code sharing or workarounds.

Contact: KG ProdDev, LLC

Kevin Goldstein

520-222-7514

[email protected]

Website: Group2FA

SOURCE Group2FA

